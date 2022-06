Recent shootings in Tulsa, Uvalde, Buffalo and elsewhere have many people feeling that something has to be done about gun violence. With Friday being National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the Peoria branch of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense is encouraging the public to wear orange on Friday through Sunday to show support for people whose lives were taken or affected by gun violence. Orange is the national color for fighting against gun violence and standing alongside victims.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO