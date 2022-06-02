7 more area athletes invited to compete in All-Star Week

West Morgan’s Brandy Hernandez and Danville’s Moises Parra lead another group of area athletes invited to compete in Montgomery next month.

Hernandez will play for the girls North soccer team. Joining her on the North team is East Limestone’s Lily Hosmer.

Parra is on the roster for the boys North soccer team. Joining him on the team is Tanner’s Arturo Diaz.

Three area players have been named to the North softball team. They are Hatton outfielder Bradyn Mitchell, Ardmore pitcher Ella Singletary and Athens Bible pitcher Cana Vining.

The All-Star Week teams are comprised of 2023 rising seniors. They were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from coaches at Alabama High School Athletic Association schools.

The complete rosters can be found at ahsaa.com.

All-Star Week features competition in baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis and golf. It takes place July 18-22.