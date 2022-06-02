ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Publix shopping center opening in Athens

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

ATHENS — The transformation of a Kmart that closed five years ago into a newly constructed shopping center will reach a major milestone this summer with the opening of a 48,387-square-foot Publix, which has already started hiring.

The new MidTown Centre on U.S. 31 will have an additional 11,200 square feet for other retailers or businesses, but the developer has not disclosed any potential tenants. The shopping center will have access from Pryor and Hobbs streets as well as U.S. 31.

Publix has not announced the opening date for what will be its second Athens store, but City Engineer Michael Griffin said, “It looks like it’s going to be at least another month out, or three or four weeks. … But pretty soon. It’s looking like this summer.”

Griffin said construction is close to being completed. “They’re at like 95% basically. It’s just basically handling life safety issues.”

Nicole Maristany Krauss, Publix media relations manager for Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, said they estimate their total associate count will be around 140.

“Publix has had two hiring events in Athens, and we’ve hired about 70 associates so far who are training in surrounding locations,” Krauss said.

The city's existing Publix is located on U.S. 72.

“Our current location has been extremely successful, so we look forward to serving our Athens customers and community at a secondary location," Krauss said.

Griffin said the Kmart building on the site sat vacant for three or four years after its 2017 closing.

Matt Davidson, Athens city planner, said the old building was torn down around February or March 2021 so construction could begin for the center.

William Ming of Ming Commercial Real Estate Group is the developer of MidTown Centre. He said they are “finalizing a couple of tenants” and preferred not to comment on the development yet.

Griffin did a site inspection recently and the city’s building department issued a temporary certificate of occupancy (CO) so businesses can have employees enter the buildings for stocking merchandise and training.

“When they’re fully done with everything required with the Building Department, the Fire Department and the Engineering Department, they’re given a final CO which allows them to operate as a business,” Griffin said.

The center is across the street from Athens Middle School. A traffic signal was installed on U.S. 31 near the school and the new center.

“Primarily the reason we got it was for the school traffic,” Griffin said. “It’ll actually give them a permitted left, so it’s a safety thing for our school buses and our kids leaving the schools. It kind of worked out that Publix was going right there.”

Currently the traffic signal is going through a seven-day introductory period where it just flashes yellow to alert drivers of the new light. Griffin said it will become fully operational next week.

