When their playoff run ends, the Edmonton Oilers will announce that they've terminated the contract of 23-year-old netminder Ilya Konovalov. The Yaroslavl (Russia) native was Edmonton's third round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. After parts of five season in the KHL, Konovalov signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers last spring, but his time in their organization is coming to a close, as mentioned.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO