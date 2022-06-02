Strawberroes.jpg

WINANS — A daughter, Rhenn Hadley Winans, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, was born May 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Chantelle Layce Winans (Leggett) and Robert Thurman Winans of Volga. Maternal grandparents are James and Tammy Leggett of Buckhannon. Paternal grandparents are Roger and Cheryl Winans of Volga. Great-grandparents are Letha Martin and Thomas Phillips of Norton, the late Ralph and Bernadine Leggett of Buckhannon, the late Thurman and Helen Winans of Carrollton, the late Jack Canter and Mildred Carlyle of Buckhannon.
Comments / 0