Keyser, WV

Strawberroes.jpg

By Ekaterina_Simonova
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - A...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Pearl S. Vincent

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Pearl S. Vincent, age 93, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away peace…
BUCKHANNON, WV
City
Keyser, WV
Keyser, WV
Government
WVNews

Ducks 'race' down Keyser's New Creek in joint fund raiser

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - A total of 883 multi-colored rubber ducks raced (sort of) down New Creek Saturday as the Keyser Rotary Club and Keyser Volunteer Fire Department joined forces for the Great Duck Race fund raiser. The event was held in conjunction with Keyser’s Strawberry Festival, which returned...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Terry Elizabeth Bruce

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Terry Elizabeth Bruce, 65, of Lincoln Street, Keyser, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her residence. Born on December 31, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Milford Vernon and Flora Elizabeth (McDonald) Bruce. She was also preceded in death by an uncle, James B. Stewart.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Sunday

Blue & Gray Reunion, Philippi. Includes history, crafts, vendors, a car show, a parade, a re-enactment of the Battle of Philippi and more. Summer reading registration, Nutter Fort Public Library summer reading program for ages 3-12. Details: 304-622-7563. Monday, June 6. Lincoln High School Faculty Senate Memorial, 9 a.m., at...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

WINANS — A daughter, Rhenn Hadley Winans, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, was born May 25, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Chantelle Layce Winans (Leggett) and Robert Thurman Winans of Volga. Maternal grandparents are James and Tammy Leggett of Buckhannon. Paternal grandparents are Roger and Cheryl Winans of Volga. Great-grandparents are Letha Martin and Thomas Phillips of Norton, the late Ralph and Bernadine Leggett of Buckhannon, the late Thurman and Helen Winans of Carrollton, the late Jack Canter and Mildred Carlyle of Buckhannon.
VOLGA, WV
WVNews

Reunion notices

The 15th annual Roosevelt-Wilson High School all-students picnic starts at noon at Norwood Park, Nutter Fort, Maple Shelter. Bring covered dish, dessert and drinks. There will be a 50/50 drawing to cover costs. Details: 304-566-7445.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Let It Grow, Inwood creates community garden

INWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Inwood neighbors Amanda Duncan and Chelle Wilson started a plant swap a month ago, with a goal to connect the community through plants. Located in Inwood, Let It Grow, Inwood has become popular on social media, and the neighbors said there are even regulars that come frequently.
INWOOD, WV
WVNews

Summer help hard to come by for some businesses in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Businesses across West Virginia are preparing for summer by trying to find seasonal help. In a typical summer, businesses that need seasonal employees rely on a young workforce of students to fill in the gaps. “A lot of times, the college students and the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mylan Park continuing expansion efforts with new sports complex in Morgantown (West Virginia)

Years of work saw its culmination late last month, as the ribbon was finally cut to open the new sports complex at Morgantown’s Mylan Park. The complex will have the capacity for five basketball courts, five volleyball courts, five futsal courts or 13 pickleball courts. These spaces will provide for instruction, open recreation, camps, leagues and tournaments, with the hope of attracting local, regional and national interest.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia truly needs a GameChanger

COVID-19 has dominated the headlines over the past two years, but drug addiction has continued to dominate the death rate among West Virginia’s youth. After killing more than 6.3 million people worldwide and almost 7,000 in West Virginia, the pandemic appears to be coming under control. But deaths due to addiction — whether it be drugs, alcohol, tobacco or other substances — continue to set records and take the lives of our state’s youth each day.
WVNews

Newcomers starting to enroll at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first session of West Virginia University’s summer school begins next week, and with it comes the enrollment of a large number of new Mountaineer student-athletes. WVU’s men’s basketball team, which returns five players from last year (Seth Wilson, James Okonkwo, Jamel King,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Travis named to Hiram College dean's list, Alpha Society

Hiram College recently announced that Stephenie Travis, of West Union, was named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Dean’s list recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.
WEST UNION, WV

