Man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus 35 years for 2018 triple homicide

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Keenan Sean Burkhalter, who was previously found guilty for killing three people and burning their house, has been sentenced to three sentences of life in prison without parole, as well as a 35-year sentence.

In late May, a jury found Burkhalter guilty on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

In late May, a jury found Burkhalter guilty on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

One of the victims was a 7-year-old girl.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 2018, Burkhalter went to the home of 27-year-old Hosea Fletcher.

Three people were in the home, Fletcher, Ramon Marquis Brown, 27, and Brown’s daughter, seven-year-old Maziah Brown.

Burkhalter shot all three.

After the shooting, Burkhalter lit the house on fire.

Evidence showed Ramon and Maziah were still alive when the house caught fire.

This verdict is the end of a long three-and-a-half years for the families of Hosea Fletcher, Ramon Brown and Maziah Brown,” said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray. “Keenan Burkhalter committed a heinous act when he killed them and lit the house on fire. While we can’t bring them back, this sentence should bring some comfort knowing their murderer will spend the rest of his life and die in prison.”

Comments / 1

