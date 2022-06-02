Wizards, T-Wolves take conference leads in The Turn group stage

Wizards District Gaming and T-Wolves Gaming moved into first place in their conferences with wins Wednesday night in the group stage of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event.

The Wizards (4-0) moved one-half game in front of idle Heat Check Gaming (3-0) in the Eastern Conference with a 55-46 win over Hawks Talon GC (1-3).

In the Western Conference, the T-Wolves also improved to 4-0 and moved ahead of idle Warriors Gaming Squad (3-0) with an 88-70 rout of DUX Infinitos (0-4).

In other games Wednesday, Kings Guard Gaming improved to 4-1 by beating Cavs Legion GC 81-67, and NetsGC got their first win of the qualifier by beating Knicks Gaming 61-58, Blazer5 Gaming edged Pacers Gaming 71-70, 76ers GC knocked off Hornets Venom GT 80-71, Lakers Gaming blitzed Bucks Gaming 80-56, and Jazz Gaming defeated Mavs Gaming 79-64.

Ryan “Dayfri” Conger scored 14 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and added eight assists for the Wizards, while teammate Manuel “Newdini” Newman contributed 21 points. Juan “Hotshotx305” Gonzalez finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, and Caesar “Ceez” Martinez supplied 17 points and eight assists.

Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White poured in 50 points and added six assists for the T-Wolves, and Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. For DUX, Mario “avemario” Ortega Ariza finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Waseem “BallLikeSeem” Talbert scored 18 points and dished out 10 assists.

Group play for The Turn continues through Friday to determine seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event is scheduled for June 8-11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, in May.

Qualifying play for The Turn continues Thursday with seven matches:

–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers

–Hornets Venom GT vs. Raptors Uprising GC

–Pistons GT vs. Bucks Gaming

–Grizz Gaming vs. 76ers GC

–Cavs Legion GC vs Warriors Gaming Squad

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Wizards District Gaming

–Hawks Talon GC vs. Magic Gaming

NBA 2K League — The Turn group-play records

Western Conference

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 4-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

3. Kings Guard Gaming, 4-1

T4. Jazz Gaming, 3-1

T4. Lakers Gaming, 3-1

T6. Mavs Gaming, 2-2

T6. Pacers Gaming, 2-2

T8. Bucks Gaming, 1-3

T8. Cavs Legion GC, 1-3

10. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-3

T11. DUX Infinitos, 0-4

T11. Pistons GT, 0-4

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 4-0

2. Heat Check Gaming, 3-0

T3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

T3. Gen.G Tigers, 2-1

T3. Grizz Gaming, 2-1

6. 76ers GC, 2-2

7. Knicks Gaming, 2-3

T8. Magic Gaming, 1-2

T8. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-2

T10. Hawks Talon GC, 1-3

T10. Hornets Venom GT, 1-3

12. NetsGC, 1-4

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: