ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher as Guest Creative Director

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Okggy_0fxp4ZUG00

Click here to read the full article.

TOP OF THE CROP: Christelle Kocher is adding another feather to her substantial cap — guest creative director of the Tranoï trade show’s September edition.

“Tranoï and Koché hold a common, deep-seated vision and commitment to fashion. We’re united by our values of openness in fashion and our dedication to promoting young designers from around the world,” said the trade show’s chief executive officer Boris Provost in a statement revealing her participation.

More from WWD

In addition to picking the 130 labels that will be present at its Palais Brongniart location for the spring 2023 edition running from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, Kocher will choose a selection of her favorites shown in a dedicated space. A live masterclass is slated on Sept. 29, where she will explore the new challenges of fashion.

“I think everyone should get a chance in fashion, no matter what their background is. Tranoi ̈’s work helping young designers and independent labels can give them the opportunity to become truly worldwide brands,” stated the designer, who is founder and creative director of Koché as well as artistic director of the Chanel-owned feather and flower-maker Lemarié. She was also tasked with reviving French shoemaker Charles Jourdan earlier this year.

Kocher explained that “throwing open fashion’s doors and windows” had been the goal at Koché, which held its first shows as happenings in public spaces like the Chatelet-Les Halles transport hub or a passage rife with local shops in a popular neighborhood.

This is the first time that Tranoï has invited a designer to be its creative director since it was launched in 1991 as a showcase for independent contemporary labels and emerging designers with a focus on craftsmanship and strong identity.

For the trade show, this is a further step in their aim to promote these newer signatures from around the world, continued Provost. It was among the first to return to a physical format in June 2021, with a showcase dedicated to emerging designers as part of a now-ongoing partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Tranoï’s next event is set for June 23 to 26 during the upcoming men’s fashion week, where it will showcase around 40 menswear labels.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. Loquet London has designed three limited-edition platinum and diamond charms as part of its new “Britain in Bloom” collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s II Platinum Jubilee. The charms were inspired by the crown Queen Elizabeth II wore at her coronation, the George IV State Diadem, also known as the “Diamond Diadem,” and features English roses, Scottish thistles and Irish Shamrocks.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the YearsJoseph RTW Spring 2023 [Photos]Knwls RTW Fall 2022 [Photos] “I knew I wanted to create something special to commentate the Queen’s historic reign, she is the first British...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jacquemus Heads to the Beach, Sweeney Fronts for Tory, Loewe Weaves a Tale

Click here to read the full article. BEACHY KEEN: Arguably fashion’s most adroit outdoor showman, Simon Porte Jacquemus will head to a special location near the seaside in Arles, France, for a runway display on June 27. The collection, titled “Le Papier,” will be available for purchase immediately after the show on the Jacquemus e-store, according to the house.More from WWDLoewe Men's Fall 2022Loewe RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021 Clothes and accessories for men and women will be paraded, and some items from his upcoming collaboration with Nike will be unveiled there. Jacquemus deems his collections season-less, but the delivery...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Sarah Curtis Henry Marries Heritage and Relevance

Click here to read the full article. For Sarah Curtis Henry, chief commercial officer of Parfums Christian Dior, creating a career path to lead to this point has been about both depth in breadth. “I started in marketing, and I’ve had a balance of different brands at different stages,” Curtis Henry said. “I’ve worked across almost every category in beauty, I’ve had domestic and global roles, and I’ve gone from the brand side, to operations and, now, commercial roles. It’s made me more effective, it’s allowed me to bridge functions, markets and cultures and to think in a much more holistic...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Fashion Runways#Fashion Brands#Trano Trade Show#Wwd Koch Rtw#Chanel#French
WWD

‘Global Fashion Statement’ Made at U.N. for Inaugural Conscious Fashion Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It was an eco-fashion echo chamber at the United Nations on Thursday. The U.N. Conscious Fashion Campaign and Lifestyle Network held its first annual meeting for fashion leaders, media, tastemakers and delegates — drawing dozens of attendees to showcase how fashion is making strides toward a more inclusive and sustainable industry.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala Calling upon fashion’s collective power, Ambassador Alexander Marschik, permanent representative of Austria to the U.N., gave a call to action....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Stella McCartney Gets New Queen’s Honor Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. A STAR FOR STELLA: Stella McCartney is among more than 1,000 members of the British public to receive an honor from Queen Elizabeth II in the monarch’s annual Birthday Honors list, which has been released this year ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. McCartney has been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. She received her OBE, or Order of the British Empire award, from the queen in 2013. The Birthday Honors list is meant to recognize “the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the U.K.”More from WWDQueen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Outfit at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

In an unsurprising move, Kate Middleton recycled an outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, which she previously donned at the G7 Summit in June 2021, paired with a blue-and-white Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Inflation, Supply Chain Delays Dig Into Lands’ End Results

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, impacted by inflation and supply chain issues like other retailers and brands, lowered its profit expectations for the year following a first quarter that saw a swing into the red for the all-American casual brand. The net loss was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the quarter ended April 29, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.More from WWDBirkenstock Collaborates with Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, TooEmma Rosenblum and Tina Fey Toast Tony Nominee Rachel Dratch for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Chanel Ayan of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ on Her ‘Big’ Personality and Style

Click here to read the full article. If there were one woman truly made for reality television, it might be Chanel Ayan. The model stars in the “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” Bravo’s newest and first international installment of its widely popular “The Real Housewives” reality series franchise, which premieres Wednesday. Like the other cities, the show follows a diverse group of six women, including Ayan, and the lives they lead in Dubai.More from WWDA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit'Regina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS The show is different in that it’s set in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Sarah Jessica Parker to Open New Store in the West Village

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Jessica Parker is setting up a new shop in the West Village. In an Instagram post Friday afternoon, Parker said the company is opening a new SJP Collection flagship on the corner of Bleecker and Perry Streets.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That''And Just Like That' Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet: PHOTOS'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the Photos “Big move in the big city! We are wrapping our shoes, our hearts and our new #sjpcollection flagship around the gorgeous corner of Bleecker and Perry Street in the heart...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

PVH at Home, Company Working to Unlock North America

Click here to read the full article. PVH Corp. turned in a strong start to its fiscal year — and its new PVH+ strategic plan — with better first-quarter sales and a big profit beat.  But the parent company to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein is still just getting down to work in its home market. More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020 “Both Calvin and Tommy remain highly relevant with today’s consumer in the region,” chief executive officer Stefan Larsson told analysts on a conference...
BUSINESS
WWD

Eye

The 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' actress and visual artist on her breakout role and her environmentally…. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey Reminisce on Life in ’90s...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Demand for Dior Sauvage Soared During Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial

Click here to read the full article. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has had an unexpected side effect.  Per data from Hey Discount, demand for Dior’s Sauvage fragrance, for which Depp is the face, has been booming in the weeks since the trial began. In just one month, Google searches for the cologne increased by 48 percent, going from 823,000 searches in March, to 1.2 million in April, the month the trial began. More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside at Dior's Cannes FeteInside Dior's After Party in Venice Beach With the public keeping up with...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Sharon Chuter, Champion of Change

Click here to read the full article. Recognizing women for their business achievements is a cornerstone of CEW’s mission and the Achiever Awards are the jewel in the crown. “From the beginning we’ve singled out women for their business achievements, not their charitable contributions,” said Carlotta Jacobson, president of CEW. “There was never an award that showed the breadth of female talent in the industry, and it’s important to see that they do exist.” This year’s honorees are no exception, representing a wide swath of the industry — including brand, retail and supplier. CEW is also inaugurating a new honor, called...
ADVOCACY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Birkenstock Collaborates With L.A. Brand Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, Too

Click here to read the full article. With backing from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-linked investors, Birkenstock is rolling out the fashion collaborations at a fast clip. Following recent partnerships with Manolo Blahnik — releasing a new polka-dot and PVC drop June 23 — and Dior’s garden-inspired runway styles, which also drop in June, the German shoemaker is teaming with L.A.-based casual, colorful contemporary brand Staud on a collection launching Friday.More from WWDBirkenstock Collaborates with Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, TooGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag The lineup includes two pairs of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Going Platinum: Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Stylish Years as Monarch

LONDON — What color will Queen Elizabeth II be wearing when she steps onto the Buckingham Palace balcony during Thursday morning’s Trooping the Colour parade?. The odds are on red, but it could also be green or blue, according to Top10Casinos.com, the casino rankings website, which has crunched the data and pored over media stories and Pinterest boards to list her preferred colors over the years.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Met Readies to Reveal ‘Kimono Style’ Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. However little or much you think you know about kimonos is surely likely to change after seeing “Kimono Style: The John C. Weber Collection” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Opening to the public Tuesday, the exhibition highlights the artistic exchanges between the kimono and Western fashion through 60-plus examples of the T-shaped Japanese garments, as well as through Western couture, textiles, Japanese paintings, prints and decorative art objects. Just as collaborations reign supreme in fashion, so do they in the museum, as evidenced by the numerous entities — including the Costume Institute, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Philippe Starck to Reinterpret Medallion Chair

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Just as a fashion designer might spend a lifetime creating the perfect little black dress, Philippe Starck is obsessed with making the ideal chair. With his new collaboration with Dior, due to be unveiled at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan, he thinks he’s nailed it. Starck, who is behind iconic designs like the transparent Louis Ghost, was commissioned to put his spin on another medallion chair: the Louis XVI-style model that has been a symbol of Dior since the house was founded in 1947.More from WWDTod's Resort 2023Roberto Cavalli...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gurum Gvasalia’s Cover Play, Amiri Taps Cloud

Click here to read the full article. CLOTHES CALL: Just call him cover boy: Guram Gvasalia, cofounder and creative director of Vetements, fronts the latest issue of Forbes in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, reaching about 200,000 readers across the region. “We feature the most interesting entrepreneurial thinkers from the German-speaking region,” said Klaus Fiala, editor in chief of Forbes’ German-language edition. “When an interesting life story meets a hot business topic, we feature this story bigger. This was the case with Guram Gvasalia: A war refugee that turned the fashion industry upside down and now...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Britain’s Royal Family Gathers for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Queen Elizabeth gave well-wishers just what they wanted on Thursday, smiling broadly from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during a Trooping of the Colour birthday parade and a dramatic aerial display by Royal Air Force fighter jets. The queen, who was dressed in the same pale blue, embellished coat she wore for her latest portrait (plus a pair of cool sunglasses and a walking stick) was surrounded by working members of the royal family, including Britain’s future king Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the...
U.K.
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy