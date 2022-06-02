ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLICE: Car flips in multi-vehicle collision in Fresno

By Garrett Brown
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Investigators are looking into a collision involving multiple vehicles and possible DUI, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:45 p.m., officers say they responded...

