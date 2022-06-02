POLICE: Car flips in multi-vehicle collision in Fresno

MADERA (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning officers responded to an incident in which an intoxicated man drove his vehicle into a vineyard, said the City of Madera Police Department. The incident took place on Pecan Avenue and Westberry Boulevard. The driver, Marc Mendoza, was driving south on Westberry Boulevard and instead of making the turn at Pecan Avenue, he launched his car into a vineyard. When officers arrived, Mendoza was wandering away from the scene. Officers caught up with him and found he was intoxicated, hey say. Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into Madera County Jail.

MADERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO