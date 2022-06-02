Loquet London Creates Collection for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article.

Loquet London has designed three limited-edition platinum and diamond charms as part of its new “Britain in Bloom” collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s II Platinum Jubilee.

The charms were inspired by the crown Queen Elizabeth II wore at her coronation, the George IV State Diadem, also known as the “Diamond Diadem,” and features English roses, Scottish thistles and Irish Shamrocks.

“I knew I wanted to create something special to commentate the Queen’s historic reign, she is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years of incredible service,” said Sheherazade Goldsmith, founder of Loquet London . “Her love for jewels is no secret, and many of her favorite pieces appear to be those with sentimental meaning, which is the ethos of Loquet London — heirloom jewelry with special significance to last a lifetime. I thought this collection was a fitting way to pay tribute to her.”

In addition to the Britain in Bloom charms, Goldsmith has released a new collection of lockets called “Enduring Love,” which features three designs. The Lovers Knot locket portrays the bond between two lovers, the Infinity locket represents endless love with no beginning or end, and the Trinity locket symbolizes an eternal form and a love that can’t be untied.

The limited-edition platinum charms start at $500 and the yellow gold versions at $350. The Enduring Love locket collection starts at $7,200 with all items available at loquetlondon.com.