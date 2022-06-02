ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Virtual Brands and Pop-Ups Are Making Southeast Asian Street Food Accessible to Austin

By Clara Wang
Austin Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Asia is synonymous with street food. Around Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, hawker stalls are the ultimate democratizer: Young urban professionals, government workers, schoolchildren, and apron-clad grandmas alike can be found shouting orders over noisy markets and squatting on plastic stools hunched over a steaming bowl of something absolutely delicious that...

TheConversationAU

Australia has overshot three planetary boundaries based on how we use land

We used to believe the world’s resources were almost limitless. But as we spread out across the planet, we consumed more and more of these resources. For decades, scientists have warned we are approaching the limits of what the environment can tolerate. In 2009, the influential Stockholm Resilience Centre first published its planetary boundaries framework. The idea is simple: outline the global environmental limits within which humanity could develop and thrive. This concept has become popular as a way to grasp our impact on nature. For the first time, we have taken these boundaries – which can be hard to...
AUSTRALIA

