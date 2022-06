RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Animal Services hosted its first ever microchipping event for horses on Sunday morning at Bartley Ranch, ahead of fire season. “It’s a permanent source of identification, so if your horse gets out, if there’s a fire or a flood, or any kind of emergency where something happens and you don’t know what’s happened to your horse and it gets in with other horses or anything like that, we can use the microchip to get them back to their owners,” said Tammy Jennings, Assistant Director at WCRAS.

