West Sacramento, CA

Goats are giving firefighters in Northern California an assist

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hryDH_0fxp1bTt00

Firefighters in West Sacramento, California, have a not-so-secret weapon in their arsenal: goats. Lots and lots of goats.

The city regularly uses hundreds of goats to clear out weeds, high grass, and other dry brush that could easily go up in flames. The goats happily gobble everything up, creating environmentally-friendly fire breaks. Paul Hosely, the public information officer for West Sacramento, told CBS 13 that goats have been helping prevent fires in town for the last 10 years. "About 400 goats can clear two acres a day and get in places mowers can't reach," he said.

It's a program that's good for the goats and good for the firefighters, and it works — CBS 13 reports that the goats recently cleared underbrush near a housing complex, and when a blaze started in the area, their fire breaks kept the flames from going near homes.

Comments / 0

ABC10

10 weekend events happening in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If monster trucks, brunch, or a Filipino fiesta sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather will be cooling down, reaching highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with a light breeze....
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Justice Bites: Northern California Man Accused Of Rattlesnake Trafficking

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect sweet on rattlesnakes was busted for allegedly breeding and selling some of the most dangerous ones on the planet. “Rattlesnake trafficking itself is pretty rare,” said Captain Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Wildlife officers say an Amador County man was trying to sell the venomous vermin at a reptile expo and online, but that was just the beginning. “They went to his house and found a total of 59 rattlesnakes,” Foy said. Investigators identified most as western diamondbacks, which are native to California and among the deadliest in the world. “For a guy to actually...
SACRAMENTO, CA
