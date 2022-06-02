ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudolph ‘not going to shun’ rookies, his job to help them

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It wasn’t that way when he was a rookie in 2018, but the Steelers most veteran quarterback in their system is going to do his part to teach the newcomers.

Mason Rudolph says he’s noticed the rookie’s heads are spinning.  First-round quarterback Kenny Pickett and seventh rounder Chris Oladokun have a lot of questions.  But Rudolph also said they’ve picked things up quickly and are, like he was, hungry to learn.

“That’s our job as veteran players and coaches is to get those guys up to speed and make it easy for them,” Rudolph said Wednesday.

It wasn’t always like that for the young Steelers quarterbacks.  For as great as Ben Roethlisberger was, his strength was not as a mentor to the new QBs.  The 23-year-old Rudolph and 23-year-old Josh Dobbs had to gather much information themselves.  Randy Fichtner had the title of quarterbacks’ coach, but was also offensive coordinator and spent much of his time with Roethlisberger.

Facing the likelihood that any help he gives free agent signee and former second overall pick Mitch Trubisky or Pickett will make it harder for him to achieve his dream of starting, or maybe even stay on the roster.  Rudolph is going to do what he believes to be the right thing.

“We are all competitive,” Rudolph said.  “Everyone has probably been in those situations where you look around and you are the starter.  I look back at high school, college and pro, you’ve been in both boats.  You understand the adversity there, but I think if guys got questions.  I’m not going to shun anybody.”

The Oklahoma State record holder says for as much as he has an idea of the concepts working a year under Matt Canada.  It’s not the same offense from 2021.

“There’s a lot of changes, tweaks, some things I’m excited about,” Rudolph said.  “There is some new terminology.  Had to make some flash cards, do a little flash card study at the house.  I think it’s all going to make us better.  Seeing some of the new concepts on the field, it gets you excited.”

It may turn out that Rudolph’s legacy with the Steelers may have nothing to do with on-field stats.

