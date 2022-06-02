ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: What California's low voter turnout so far means for primary

By Brittany Johnson
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year's ballots for California's June 7 primary election include high-level candidates, but less than one week before election day, early voter turnout is "anemic" so far, according to political data analysts, especially in comparison to how many voters returned a ballot one week prior to the Gov....

Banbadjournalists
3d ago

It means that most Californians know feel and expect the elections are rigged. Elections should require you show your ID to provide proof your ID matches the name in registrar.

Reply(1)
22
Michael Mills
3d ago

my ballot has a bunch of people running unopposed, except for newsom who we know has the game rigged. why bother voting?

Reply(3)
8
Greg S
3d ago

Nobody’s voting because we tried that and nothing changed. There aren’t enough homes for people. How bad do you have to be at your job to not notice this for 20 years?

Reply
5
