At least 1 dead in rollover crash south of McFarland
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash into an orchard Wednesday evening in an area south of McFarland.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Wallace and Famoso roads just before 7 p.m. for a report of a vehicle rollover collision. The vehicle ended up in a orchard just east of Wallace Road.
At least one person was pronounced dead. No other information about the crash was immediately available.
