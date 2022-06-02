At least 1 dead in rollover crash south of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash into an orchard Wednesday evening in an area south of McFarland.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wallace and Famoso roads just before 7 p.m. for a report of a vehicle rollover collision. The vehicle ended up in a orchard just east of Wallace Road.

At least one person was pronounced dead. No other information about the crash was immediately available.

