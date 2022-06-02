ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Decision in Ward 7 City Council race pushed to hearing next week

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago

A status hearing Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court did not determine which city council candidate should be declared the winner in the Ward 7 primary race between Republicans Mark Graham and Doug Wilcox.

Judge John Atkins agreed to consolidate two recount petitions — previously filed on behalf of Graham and County Clerk Mike Kem — and he scheduled the next hearing for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

“I want to expedite this,” the judge said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqRmE_0fxoz1sy00
Circuit Judge John Atkins presides in a status hearing on Tuesday, June 1, 2022, at the Christian County Justice Center. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

Along with the recount petitions, Atkins will consider a new motion filed by attorney James Adams III, who represents Wilcox. It says the court should dismiss Graham’s petition for a recount and argues that there’s already sufficient evidence to show that Wilcox won the race.

Graham’s attorney, Ben Fletcher, didn’t comment on the Wilcox motion because it was filed just prior to the start of Wednesday’s hearing.

The election dispute stems from an error discovered around midday of the May 17 primary. Because of a software error, 109 voters who reside in Ward 8 were incorrectly given ballots that allowed them to vote in the Ward 7 Republican council race, Kem has said.

There were 369 ballots cast in the race, and Wilcox edged Graham by one vote in the final tally of 185 to 184. However, that outcome included the 109 ballots that shouldn’t be counted because they were cast by Ward 8 residents.

Ward 7 is comprised of precincts E104 and G101, and a portion of precinct G104.

In his motion, Adams said the problem was in G104, which is a split precinct that includes a portion of Ward 7 and Ward 8.

All 109 of the incorrect ballots were purportedly from precinct G104.

Based on information the county clerk’s office provided in response to an open records request, Adams outlined the following vote totals in the three precincts:

  • Precinct E104 (Holiday Park, Southgate Drive, Poston Chapel Road) — Graham, 53; Wilcox, 32
  • Precinct G101 (Hunting Creek, Givens Addition north of Little River, Eagle Cove) — Graham, 33; Wilcox, 106
  • Precinct G104 (Givens Addition south of Little River, South Fork Place off Lovers Lane) — Graham, 98; Wilcox, 47

A total of 145 votes were cast in G104 — but with 109 ineligible ballots, that means only 36 ballots were cast by eligible voters, the motion argues.

“After those 109 votes are discarded and assuming that all remaining 36 votes in G104 were cast in Mr. Graham’s favor, Mr. Wilcox still would have won the election by 16 votes,” the motion states. “In this instance, it is shown that Mr. Graham actually benefitted from the 109 ineligible votes cast and, therefore, there is no basis for this Court to interfere with the will of the eligible voters …”

Prior to the hearing on June 7, attorneys for the two candidates and Kem, who is represented by County Attorney John T. Soyars, are expected to inspect the ballots, voting machines and other election materials from the Ward 7 race — which are stored in a locked room in the basement of the Christian County Justice Center.

“The sheriff even took the precaution of having bailiffs stay here over the weekend to make sure that nothing happened to the ballots,” Atkins said.

During the hearing, Atkins directed Sheriff Tyler DeArmond to be present, along with at least two members of the Christian County Board of Elections, during the inspection.

“I think we’re all operating on good faith and I don’t anticipate there being allegations of wrongdoing at this point,” the judge said.

He also directed Soyars to submit the voter check-in registry with the names redacted to protect the privacy of voters.

If a recount of the votes is conducted, that could occur on Tuesday.

“Frankly … if we reach a point where we have an understanding about how to proceed, if we need to recount the votes we can recount them that day,” the judge said.

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Senator Rand Paul on gun reform

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was in Glasgow today to discuss with Kentuckians changes they’re hoping to see in the commonwealth. While there, Senator Paul discussed with WBKO his thoughts on the Protecting Our Children Act. The house judiciary committee passed the measure yesterday; its a package of eight bills aiming to raise the age for buying semi-automatic rifles and bar large-capacity magazines.
GLASGOW, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
Christian County, KY
Elections
Local
Kentucky Elections
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wkdzradio.com

Man Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Todd County

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. ￼. Todd County emergency personnel say there were called to the area for a report of a man in the roadway throwing items. When they arrived, they found that the man was struck by a vehicle. No other details have been released.
TODD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Murray Police Department have located hit-and-run vehicle

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run they say took place Saturday evening, June 4, around 9 p.m. According to Sgt. Kendra Clere, officers responded to the intersection of South 16th Street and Johnson Boulevard for a report of a man being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah search warrant leads to drug arrest

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested a Paducah man Friday night, following a drug investigation. They say detectives and deputies executed a search warrant on Vasseur Avenue, and 39-year-old Robert S. Morris was arrested. During a search of the home, detectives allegedly located and seized approximately 59 grams...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Elections#Voting Machines#Attorneys#South Fork#Politics Local#Election Local#Ward 7 City Council#Christian Circuit Court#Republicans#Ward 8#E104#G101
wnky.com

Local residents start fundraiser for beloved little league umpire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man known as both a friend and longtime umpire to Bowling Green East Little League is getting support from the community after a health diagnosis. The little league team shared a message on their Facebook page, explaining that Will Ross was recently diagnosed with small cell carcinoma, an aggressive type of lung cancer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky State Police Release Information in Shooting Death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 16th in Marshall County. The preliminary investigation indicates that just after 1:00, the Marshall County Special Response Team arrested 30 year old Gary Rowland, of Murray, in Benton. Reports said Rowland had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A routine traffic stop on Lydon Road late Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Hickory woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy made the stop at approximately 5:00 pm. During the stop, deputies allegedly found that the driver, 49-year-old Tonya K. Vinson was in possession...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hoptown Chronicle

Tornado recovery group needs volunteer callers

Volunteers for the Christian County Long Term Recovery Group will be making phone calls from noon until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, to speak with individuals and businesses impacted by the Dec. 11 tornado outbreak in the county and the New Year’s Day tornado in downtown Hopkinsville. Anyone...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Coast Guard Bulletin For Kentucky Lake And Lake Barkley Mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising mariners there will be over 150 high-speed vessels and larger than normal concentrations of recreational vessels throughout Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley beginning today and continuing through Sunday for the Kuttawa Harbor Cannonball Run. Coast Guard officials say mariners should exercise caution and maintain...
KUTTAWA, KY
whopam.com

Resolution possible in East Ninth Street shooting case

There could be a possible resolution in the case against Jaylynn Cheatham, the man accused in the shooting of two men at a gas station on East Ninth Street in 2021. Cheatham, who is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and more, appeared alongside defense attorney David Rye in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Rye informed the court that he is going over a plea offer from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, but he needs more time to discuss with both his client and his client’s family.
wevv.com

Madisonville man indicted on rape charge from 1975 investigation

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man has been indicted on a rape charge in connection to an investigation dating back to 1975, according to authorities. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 77-year-old Melvin Nicholson Sr. had been indicted on the charge of 3rd Degree Rape. Officials with the sheriff's...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man indicted on rape charge from 1975

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Grand Jury in Hopkins County has indicted a man after nearly 47 years. Tuesday’s indictment for Melvin Nicholson, Sr., claims that in November 1975, he committed third-degree rape when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16. The...
WBKO

Richardsville vendors participating in 400 mile yard sale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Sale is back again this year, with plenty of spots in Kentucky to shop. The event paves a 400 mile long path through Kentucky with garage sales, yard sales and small markets set up across U.S. Highway sixty 68. Among the sales was Christina Sullivan, co-owner of C&C Nursery in Richardsville.
RICHARDSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

McCracken Co. couple arrested for robbery, assault

Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals/Cubs game on Saturday. SNAP, other groups partner for 5th Annual Prayer Walk in Cape Girardeau. SNAP and other groups partnered for the 5th annual Prayer Walk in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. Cape Girardeau church hosts family health fair.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy