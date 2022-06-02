ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning is extended for the following...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas. Target Area: Labette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Labette and southeastern Neosho Counties through 145 AM CDT At 100 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Parsons, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parsons, Erie, St. Paul, Mound Valley, Galesburg, Lake Parsons, Dennis, South Mound and Big Hill Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall due to slow moving thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Coffeyville, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Eureka, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Caney, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Chetopa, Sedan, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul and Cedar Vale.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS

