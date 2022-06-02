Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall due to slow moving thunderstorms. Flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Coffeyville, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Eureka, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Caney, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Chetopa, Sedan, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul and Cedar Vale.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO