Naperville, IL

Naperville Noon Lion hosts annual summer raffle

By PN Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove / During the 2021 Raffle Drawing for one of four cash prizes, Lion Ken Stugalla was assisted by guest speaker Eric Gardener of Loaves and Fishes Community Services. The Naperville Noon Lions Club will host its annual Summer Raffle beginning June 1, 2022. The drawing featuring four cash prizes will...

positivelynaperville.com

Run for the Mind – NAMI DuPage and Tri-Town YMCA

NAMI DuPage and Tri-Town YMCA are joining forces to RUN FOR THE MIND. Help us break the stigma associated with youth mental illness at the 2022 Run for the Mind 5K, 1 Mile, and Diaper Dash. This highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the...
WHEATON, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Roxy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Roxy. Roxy is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who loves to cuddle! Her favorite game is tug-of-war, and she likes nibbling on stuffed toys. If you're looking for a BFF to join your workouts, you've found your new sidekick! PAWS volunteers say this fun-loving pup is a joy on runs and could help you train for that 5K.Roxy learns quickly and is eager to please, she'd love an owner to help continue her training. Roxy likes meeting dog friends but prefers to be the only dog in her home. She stays occupied with puzzle feeders and will happily stick by your side all day long.Roxy, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Join us as Naperville Neighbors United presents its first Juneteenth celebration. To volunteer, sponsor or become a vendor, please contact us! We look forward to making this a Naperville tradition! Thank you to the SECA fund for supporting this event. Event will include speakers, entertainment, food for purchase. On June...
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

National Doughnut Day: Where to Find Free Doughnuts, Discounts in Illinois

It's true that doughnuts can certainly be celebrated and honored on any day of the year, but only one calendar day calls for a national doughnut holiday. National Doughnut Day on June 3 originated by The Salvation Army in 1938 as a way of honoring those who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now, it's observed by doughnut shops offering free doughnuts and discounts on the sweet treats.
ILLINOIS STATE
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Cantigny Park Hosts “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World”

A colorful dream world has arrived at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, in the form of a new exhibit all the way from Mexico City. “We’re just beginning an outdoor art exhibit called Alebrijes: “Creatures of a Dream World.” It opened on June 1 and it’s going to be here until October 30. And what it is, is a collection of 48 sculptures from Mexico City. They were produced in Mexico City by six artists who are here with us until the middle of July. What you’ll see are 18, really large sculptures based on Mexican folklore and 30 smaller sculptures. Like the one you see behind me,” said communications manager Jim Reiter.
WHEATON, IL
Block Club Chicago

Emmit’s Irish Pub Closing After 26 Years In River West

RIVER WEST — Emmit’s Irish Pub is closing its doors this month, ending a nearly three-decade run of one of the best-known Irish pubs in the country. Retired Chicago firefighters Kevin Doherty and Ron Halvorsen bought and opened Emmit’s, 495 N. Milwaukee Ave., in summer 1996. The pub is closing permanently because Halvorsen has struggled with health issues and Doherty wants to leave the restaurant industry, Doherty said.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Lovely Naperville Estate Features Sun Room, 2-Way Fireplace, More

NAPERVILLE, IL — The beautiful banks of the DuPage River and the lovely hiking trails of Green Valley Forest Preserve are located just a short walk from this stunning Naperville home. Step inside to find an inviting living space illuminated by loads of natural light. A stunning two-way stone...
internewscast.com

‘Cavalcade of Planes’ in Bolingbrook showcases all types of vintage aircraft

If you missed the Cavalcade of Planes Saturday, don’t worry! You can still catch it Sunday. Attendees Saturday watched pilots soar into the sky above Clow International Airport in Bolingbrook. Aviation geeks young and old marveled at the places involved. Among those in attendance was Bridgette Ellis. At age...
WSPY NEWS

Walmart celebrates $5 million remodeling in Plano

One of the biggest employers in Kendall County that pumps sales and property tax dollars into local governments, the Walmart in Plano celebrated a remodeling effort with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Benjamin Rosiak, who lives in Oswego and is the marketing manager, talked about the new look. Several employees were...
PLANO, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb Tom and Jerry’s building for sale

DeKALB — In April, Tom and Jerry’s restaurant closed down, initially putting the location up for lease. As of early May, it is now for sale. Tom and Jerry’s, 215 W. Lincoln Highway, was founded by NIU alumni Tom Rosenow and Jerry Blessing back in the 1970s, according to the Daily Chronicle. They managed to become a regional chain with locations in Sycamore, Rockford, Belvidere and Rochelle.
DEKALB, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Symetria Recovery Presents: SMART Recovery

Symetria’s SMART Recovery group is for anyone struggling with cutting down or stopping drug or alcohol use. Its a place to get support and accountability, led by a licensed counselor. Come join us at Symetria Recovery’s Naperville location every Thursday from 12noon to 1:30pm for our local SMART Recovery...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Items collected by former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson to be sold this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Historians, political buffs, and antique collectors will want to head to Winnetka this weekend.The family of former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson is holding an estate sale Friday and Saturday.Also known as "Big Jim Thompson" is the state's longest-serving governor -- holding the office from 1977 to 1991.Outside of politics, Thompson had a reputation as a voracious collector.Items for sale include mid-century modern furniture, antiques, and quirky pieces of art. The eclectic sale also includes more mundane items like a peloton and a flat-screen TV.
ILLINOIS STATE

