REDDING, Calif. — Friday marked the beginning of the first ever "Purple City Week" in Redding, a movement that helps senior citizens feel safe and well. This initiative first began in Knoxville, Tennessee. Their website describes being a purple city as "community members and organizations execute specific steps to learn about dementia and help those with dementia feel safer and better cared for... the Purple Cities Alliance is a team of local volunteers, practitioners, and community leaders leading this initiative."

2 DAYS AGO