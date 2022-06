FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died and four others have been injured in a crash in southwest Kansas Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Mike Hernandez, of Dodge City, was driving a 2015 Chevy Camaro westbound on U.S. Highway 400 when he crossed the center line and struck a […]

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO