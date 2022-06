Bullock Creek came up short in Saturday's Division 2 baseball district semifinal, falling 3-1 to Essexville Garber and hard-throwing pitcher Tommy Szczepanski, who will go on to play for the University of Michigan. Szczepanski went 6 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, while striking out 14 to get the win. Nathan Masar took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits and fanning eight in 5 2/3 innings.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO