At just 23 years old, chef Rachelle Murphy is setting high standards for West Side dining. We all came out of the pandemic a little bit different — evolved, maybe. Some of us grew mustaches, started TikTok accounts or picked up new hobbies. Rood Food and Pie, meanwhile, became an entirely new restaurant. The stylish Lakewood spot with neon signs, bright paintings and artsy, ‘70s trailer park vibes opened in 2018 offering a tight menu of family-style gourmet sliders and pie. But the pandemic forced owner Brian Ruthsatz to rethink his sharable service concept. Now, Rood Taste & Vibes is home to an expansive exploration of seasonal ingredients, rustic cooking and modern presentation from one of Cleveland’s hottest young chefs, Rachelle Murphy, a 23-year-old who seemingly came out of nowhere.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO