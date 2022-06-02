Fox Guest: Gun Owners Who Are ‘Not Stoned’ Are ‘Not Killing People’

Two Chicago women have become the latest to be nabbed by the feds for taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Trudy Castle, a 57-year-old property manager, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted government building. Kimberly DiFrancesco, who allegedly accompanied Castle, was hit with the same charges. The pair was undone by photos that put them inside the building at the time of the riot, which were allegedly sent from DiFrancesco’s phone, according to the criminal complaint. An anonymous tipster told the FBI of the photos, the filing says. Surveillance video also captured the pair in the midst of the mayhem, with Castle seen donning a red-and-blue “Trump” hat as she walked through the building and DiFrancesco apparently talking on a handheld radio, the complaint says. The two reportedly left the riot to go meet up with Castle’s adult son then tried to re-enter the Capitol unsuccessfully.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO