Texas State

Fox Guest: Gun Owners Who Are ‘Not Stoned’ Are ‘Not Killing People’

By William Vaillancourt
 4 days ago

Laura Ingraham on Wednesday doubled down on a segment from a day prior attempting to link marijuana usage with mass shootings. After suggesting that the media has been trying to downplay any possible link between the drug and the teen gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas...

TheDailyBeast

Soldiers Shoot and Mutilate Multiple Cats at Hawaii Military Base

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
HONOLULU, HI
TheDailyBeast

Customer Accused of Killing NYC Deliveryman After Duck Sauce Feud

A man has been arrested for fatally shooting 45-year-old Yan Zhiwen, a delivery person for the Chinese restaurant Great Wall in New York City. Police charged Glenn Hirsch, 51, with murder and gun possession after identifying him as the man who allegedly gunned down Yan in Queens on April 30 while Yan was delivering food on his scooter. Hirsch has a history of increasingly violent encounters with the restaurant’s owner, Kai Yang, after he claimed he wasn’t given enough duck sauce for an order in November, police said. Yang offered him more duck sauce for free and refused his demand for a refund, which escalated into Hirsch calling the police. Since then, Hirsch had allegedly targeted Yang and his employees by waiting outside the restaurant, slashing Yang’s tires and pointing a gun at Yang. Hirsch has at least 10 prior arrests, including one instance of armed robbery, police told the New York Daily News. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described Yan, who leaves behind a wife and three children, as “a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking” in a tweet Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

911 Dispatcher Fired for Mishandling Call During Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

A 911 operator accused of mishandling a call during the deadly Buffalo shooting on May 14 has been fired, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN. Latisha Rogers, the assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, told CNN she ducked behind the store’s service desk and called 911 when gunman Payton S. Gendron, 18, began shooting. The 911 dispatcher, whose name has not been released, asked Rogers why she was whispering, saying “‘What? I can’t hear you. Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper, they can’t hear you.’” Rogers said the dispatcher then hung up on her, but the Erie County Department of Central Police Services said it wasn’t clear who hung up. The dispatcher did not follow protocol during the call and her conduct was “completely unacceptable” and “inappropriate,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz told CNN. Ten people were killed and another three were injured in the massacre at the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store.
BUFFALO, NY
TheDailyBeast

Driver Killed and Two Reuters Journalists Wounded in Ukraine Attack

Two Reuters journalists were lightly wounded and their driver was killed Friday when they were attacked in eastern Ukraine, Reuters said in a statement. Photographer Alexander Ermochenko and cameraman Pavel Klimov were traveling to Severodonetsk when they came under fire. The vehicle and the driver were both provided to the journalists by Russian-backed separatists and Reuters said they had not yet been able to identify the driver. “Reuters extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the driver for their loss,” the agency said in the statement. The journalists were taken to a hospital in Rubizhne, where Ermochenko was treated for a shrapnel wound and Klimov was treated for an arm fracture. At least eight journalists have been killed and 14 have been injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Reporters Without Borders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Bikers, Cops Confront Journalists During Funerals in Uvalde

As funerals for the children killed at the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School took place on Thursday, journalists were confronted by police and bikers. There has been a constant press presence in Uvalde since the shooting, which the Houston Chronicle reports has left the small community “exhausted.” Roughly 100 people gathered to mourn 10-year-old Eliahana Torres as journalists observed from a designated area across the street. While watching the ceremony, journalists were approached by police officers and later bikers who threatened their arrest if they stepped outside their cordoned-off zone. Some bikers physically blocked cameras within the designated press area and followed reporters. One member of a biker club told the Houston Chronicle that her group was present at the request of police.
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Enraged Ex Guns Down Two College Students in Megachurch Parking Lot

A quiet parking lot outside a megachurch in rural Ames, Iowa became the scene of shocking violence Thursday evening when a man enraged over a recent breakup opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her friend, killing both of them before turning the gun on himself. Around 6:50 p.m., Johnathan Lee...
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Laura Ingraham
TheDailyBeast

Three Injured in Stabbing Attack at Los Angeles Hospital

Three hospital staff members were stabbed in an attack Friday at Encino Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, NBC Los Angeles reports. The victims were in critical condition when they arrived at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said. KTLA later reported that the two nurses and a doctor were in stable condition. Los Angeles police said the attacker entered the hospital and stabbed the victims, and they barricaded the suspect in a hospital room. A hospital spokesperson told NBCLA that the suspect was in police custody as of 5 p.m. Pacific time, but police have not yet confirmed that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Buffalo Mass Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to 25 Charges at Arraignment

Payton Gendron, the 18 year old accused of a racist mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, pleaded not guilty to 25 charges during his arraignment hearing in Erie County on Thursday. The charges include 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, which carries a sentence of life in prison without parole. According to the Erie County District Attorney, it is the first time that the domestic terrorism motivated by hate charge has been brought against a defendant in New York. Gendron appeared in the heavily-policed courtroom shackled at both his hands and feet as some family members of victims sat in the gallery. Officials say that he could face additional federal charges. He is being held in jail without bail and is due back at court on July 7.
BUFFALO, NY
TheDailyBeast

Chicago Gal Pals Charged After Their Capitol Riot Photos Give Them Away

Two Chicago women have become the latest to be nabbed by the feds for taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Trudy Castle, a 57-year-old property manager, was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted government building. Kimberly DiFrancesco, who allegedly accompanied Castle, was hit with the same charges. The pair was undone by photos that put them inside the building at the time of the riot, which were allegedly sent from DiFrancesco’s phone, according to the criminal complaint. An anonymous tipster told the FBI of the photos, the filing says. Surveillance video also captured the pair in the midst of the mayhem, with Castle seen donning a red-and-blue “Trump” hat as she walked through the building and DiFrancesco apparently talking on a handheld radio, the complaint says. The two reportedly left the riot to go meet up with Castle’s adult son then tried to re-enter the Capitol unsuccessfully.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Man ‘Mad at His Girl’ Destroys More Than $5 Million of Ancient Art at Dallas Museum, Cops Say

On Wednesday night, a man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused approximately $5.153 million worth of damage, according to police. Brian Hernandez, 21, allegedly destroyed three ancient Greek objects before being arrested: a 6th-century B.C. vase, a 450 B.C. pot, and a 550-530 B.C. bowl. He also shattered a Caddo bottle and destroyed other forms of property, including furniture. According to police, Hernandez confessed, and the museum specified that he was unarmed and acted alone. Hernandez has been charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000 and is being held in the Dallas County Jail, police said. A museum security guard called police after finding Hernandez, and law enforcement officials say that the suspect also called 911 on himself from inside the museum. According to police, the guard said that Hernandez told him he had gotten “mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property.”
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Teenager Arrested for Allegedly Planning Attack at California High School

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Monday after receiving a tip that he was allegedly recruiting other students to join in on a “mass shooting and/or bombing” at a California high school, Berkeley police said Wednesday. Authorities said they found parts of explosives, assault rifles, knives and other items that could have been used to build weapons while searching the boy’s home. He was arrested and charged with threatening to commit a crime which will result in death or great bodily injury and possessing destructive device materials after turning himself into the police Monday. Because he’s a minor, the boy’s name was not released, and it’s unclear whether he attended his target, Berkeley High School. The school district’s superintendent, Brent Stephens, informed the community of the investigation and subsequent arrest in a letter Wednesday, thanking whoever submitted the tip to police.
BERKELEY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Texas Cops Kill 13-Year-Old They Say Rammed Patrol Car While Fleeing

A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a 13-year-old who cops say T-boned a squad car as he tried to flee an arrest for driving a stolen vehicle. Officers were responding to a call about a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Friday when the young teen allegedly sped up and reversed into a squad car, cops say. One officer opened fire on the car, and the 13-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the stomach. The two other teens inside the car weren’t injured. The unidentified officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

Comments / 0

