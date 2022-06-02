Orioles' Rougned Odor: Tallies fourth homer

Giles (finger) has allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.1 innings across three rehab outings with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett. The veteran reliever opened his rehab assignment in Tacoma with a solid outing, allowing an unearned run over an inning while recording two strikeouts against Triple-A Las Vegas last Sunday. Giles then transferred over to High-A Everett in order to limit his travel and has struggled against lesser competition, but the inconsistency isn't entirely surprising considering he last saw regular-season action in 2020. The 31-year-old is expected to be given plenty of time to work the kinks out, however, with the Associated Press reporting manager Scott Servais confirmed Giles still has "a few more outings ahead of him" before activation is considered.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO