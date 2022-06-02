ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Auto-Lite Strike Ends

Cover picture for the articleAuto-Lite and FLU 18384 reached a tentative agreement settling...

Completion of the Penn 7 Restoration Project Celebrated with Ribbon Cutting

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur was joined by Karen Ranney-Wolkins, Commissioner of Parks & Recreation for the City of Toledo, Mary Mertz, Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Debra Shore, EPA Regional Administrator, Erica Jensen, Great Lakes Commission, Ryan Darnton, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and Jenny-Carter Cornell, Maumee Valley Area of Concern (MVAOC) to celebrate the completion of the Penn 7 Restoration Project.
TOLEDO, OH
Music at the Market Presented by Mercy Health Features Jake Pilewski and Peter Kharchenko

Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health will feature Jake Pilewski and Peter Kharchenko, performing as a duo for a special night of music exclusively for Music at the Market on Thursday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard in downtown Perrysburg 140 E. Indiana Avenue. Both musicians are well known for their genre bending stylistic musicianship. Jake Pilewski, a pianist, singer, songwriter and producer has been dubbed a 'human jukebox'. His vocal range and musicality allow him to approach a wide variety of genres and eras seamlessly. Peter Kharchenko is a multi-instrumentalist and musicologist who plays who plays guitar, bass, upright bass, the lute and a Mediterranean instrument, the oud. He performs a wide variety of stylized cultural music that includes Baroque, Irish Punk, Jazz, unique world music as well as pop, rock and country standards. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a for a night of music everyone will enjoy.
PERRYSBURG, OH

