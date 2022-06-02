Auto-Lite Strike Ends

Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health will feature Jake Pilewski and Peter Kharchenko, performing as a duo for a special night of music exclusively for Music at the Market on Thursday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard in downtown Perrysburg 140 E. Indiana Avenue. Both musicians are well known for their genre bending stylistic musicianship. Jake Pilewski, a pianist, singer, songwriter and producer has been dubbed a 'human jukebox'. His vocal range and musicality allow him to approach a wide variety of genres and eras seamlessly. Peter Kharchenko is a multi-instrumentalist and musicologist who plays who plays guitar, bass, upright bass, the lute and a Mediterranean instrument, the oud. He performs a wide variety of stylized cultural music that includes Baroque, Irish Punk, Jazz, unique world music as well as pop, rock and country standards. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a for a night of music everyone will enjoy.

