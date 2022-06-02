Severe Weather Statement issued for Cottle, Dickens, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Coke; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coke, Sterling, southwestern Jones, Nolan, Tom Green, southern Fisher, western Taylor, western Runnels and Irion Counties through 600 AM CDT At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roscoe to near Silver to near Broome to 6 miles southeast of North Reagan Fire Station. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Sweetwater, Winters, Roscoe, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Mertzon, Blackwell, Maverick, Nolan, Merkel, Bronte, Miles, Trent, E.V. Spence Reservoir Near Paint Creek Recreation Area, Bradshaw, Sanco, Knickerbocker, Hylton and Orient. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

