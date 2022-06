Pinehurst is excited to be back at the Pinehurst Harness Track for its annual Concert & Fireworks on Sunday, July 3. To allow for more space to spread out, parking will be on the mile track, and the fun will take place on the ½ mile track. The only vehicle entry into the event is on Monticello Drive. They no longer have a drop-off area, so please be prepared to carry all your items from the parking lot to the party.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO