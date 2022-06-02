ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garibaldi, OR

Coast Guard: Marijuana use a factor in fatal Tillamook Bay capsizing

By Jami Seymore
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emyX3_0fxoc4iK00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A year-long investigation into a deadly boat capsizing in February 2021 took a surprising turn as the U.S. Coast Guard released its findings in a town hall to the residents of Garibaldi, including members of the victims’ families.

“The totality of the circumstances in my opinion, was negligent,” said Capt. Christopher Coutu, a staff judge advocate for the U.S. Coast Guard. “I wanted the district commander to consider that and consider that and move it to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”

In February 2021, the Coastal Reign, a commercial fishing vessel, capsized while attempting to cross the bar at Tillamook Bay when returning from a days-long crabbing expedition.

Providence Cancer Institute announces potential breakthrough study for pancreatic cancer treatment

The Coast Guard responded with rescue boats and a helicopter from Astoria, but two on the fishing vessel didn’t make it. Todd Chase and Zachary Zappone were killed when the boat capsized.

Investigators site survivor testimony and evidence found at the scene, saying marijuana was used by three of the four people on board, not including Chase but including the owner and operator of the boat Brandon Anderson, for a majority of the nearly 40-hour trip.

Investigators say one of the survivors told authorities they kept the use hidden from Chase while on the trip.

“The drug use and the last time they smoked marijuana was 30 minutes prior to crossing the bar,” said Coutu.

The Coast Guard found a variety of factors, including the drug use, fatigue — citing about two hours of sleep total during the trip, and a difficult crossing area with warnings in place, all led to the boat capsizing, which was being driven by Anderson at the time.

“Determined that it was a failure to properly navigate in and through the south hole, a dangerous area here in Oregon,” said Coutu, adding that two other vessels safely made the crossing in the hours before. “A reasonable mariner would have been able to do it and have, both before and after Mr. Anderson attempted to do it; marijuana use, fatigue.”

Since the Coast Guard is unable to pursue these charges directly, they’ve referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution, but so far, Anderson has not been charged for the negligence the Coast Guard says it found.

2 Oregon men file $5M class-action lawsuit against YouTube, Google

It’s something the victims’ family members expressed anger at during the Coast Guard’s town hall in Garibaldi Wednesday evening.

“If a person was smoking marijuana and driving down a highway and you take a life, that’s manslaughter,” a family member of Zach Zappone said during the meeting. “You have proof and evidence and this guy just gets to walk? Not fair.”

Family members added to KOIN 6 off-camera that they would like to see accountability for actions. The Coast Guard added that Anderson was not required to have a mariners license for a vessel of that size, and when brought in, he pleaded the fifth.

It doesn’t appear that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has made a decision on referring Anderson for criminal charges.

Following the meeting, KOIN 6 reached out to the office for more information but because it was already after hours, we have not yet heard back. The case is also being referred to the state’s district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 22

Shelley M. Anderson
3d ago

Have to prove to me it was that without a doubt. I disagree I think it was kids being kids and they happen to smoke pot. Would you blame it on cigarettes just as distracting. Just an excuse to blame pot. Pot makes you sleep they would have more than two hours sleep. But whatever. Maybe cop needs to look past what he saw and then and do a real investigation!

Reply(4)
10
I.C.E. GIRL
2d ago

Look what has happened to Washington and Oregon since Marijuana was legalized. More traffic fatalities, more boating fatalities, more violent crime, more homelessness, higher unemployment rates, more mental health problems, more drug and human trafficking, more cartels, riots, looting, etc. The tax money from the marijuana was supposed to help the schools and other social systems, but they are worse off than before. Make it illegal again.

Reply(3)
10
Related
beachconnection.net

Immense Surge in Oregon Coast Orca Sightings Includes Baby Killer Whale

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Few things get Oregonians fired up and excited these days like orca sightings, especially when they happen in enormous numbers like in recent weeks. Part of that is there are simply more eyes now trained on them and a big network that connects the watchers, but there do seem to be more killer whales out off the Oregon coast than usual as well. (Photo detail courtesy Chuck Johnson: the baby orca is visible next to the larger one, note the orange patch)
DEPOE BAY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Tillamook, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Tillamook, OR
Accidents
City
Garibaldi, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
kptv.com

I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have reopened all lanes of I-84 eastbound at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland following an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Us Coast Guard#Tillamook Bay#Capsizing#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Chase
KXL

Interstate 84 In Portland ShutdownFor Several Hours Sunday Morning

PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
newheadlines.art

Bottom Fishing Garibaldi Oregon

Bottom Fishing Garibaldi Oregon. Ocean charter offering albacore tuna, halibut, salmon and bottom fishing from a 30' grady white. Garibaldi, oregon is located on the nw coast of oregon. Call or text jason lewis @ 503.858.2699 for any questions or to book a trip. Full list of top fishing charters...
GARIBALDI, OR
kptv.com

‘Gresham Lumberjack’ illegally chopping down hundreds of trees

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police and the Parks & Recreations are asking the public for help to find the ‘Gresham Lumberjack’ that is cutting down hundreds of trees. It’s happening in about 1.7 miles along Springwater Trail, particularly around the 7th St. bridge. “What’s frustrating about...
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy