ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSE

Garmin celebrates Global Running Day with the introduction of the Forerunner 255 series

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lHsz_0fxobReL00
1 of 3

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Forerunner ® 255 series of GPS running smartwatches that include full triathlon support, new training metrics, enhanced smartwatch features (when paired with a smartphone) and more. Light on the wrist but not on features, the Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music are available in 41 mm sized cases while the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music are available in 46 mm cases, making them the perfect companions for are available in 46 mm cases, making them the perfect companions for runners chasing their fastest time yet. What’s more, users can spend more time doing what they love and less time charging with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode. Garmin unveiled the Forerunner 255 series in conjunction with Global Running Day, an annual celebration of the sport of running that encourages athletes of all levels to make a life-changing commitment to running.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005012/en/

Introducing the Forerunner 255 series from Garmin (Photo: Business Wire)

“Designed for runners by runners, the Forerunner 255 series of GPS running smartwatches are loaded with features and training tools to help you compete at a higher level,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With brand new performance and recovery insights, top-of-the-line training features and enhanced smartwatch functionality, you have everything you need – right on your wrist – to keep pushing for your fastest PR.”

Building upon the popular Forerunner 245 series of GPS running smartwatches, the Forerunner 255 series adds the following new features:

  • Morning report: Receive the day’s weather and daily workout suggestion, as well as information about last night’s sleep and HRV status. 1 The report can even be customized so athletes can view only the details they want to see.
  • Full triathlon support: Switch up a workout routine with triathlon and multisport activity profiles. During races and brick workouts, easily toggle between sports with a single button press.
  • Race widget: View race prep information – including a race day-specific performance prediction, race day weather and a countdown clock – all in one widget. Once a race is scheduled, daily suggested workouts will adapt based on an athlete’s race plans.
  • HRV status: Track heart rate variability while sleeping to get a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture.
  • Garmin Pay™ contactless payments: Breeze through checkout lines by paying for purchases right from the wrist. 2
  • Multi-band GPS: Garmin’s reliable GPS accuracy just got better. By enabling multi-band, multi-satellite-system tracking on the watch, athletes can receive more accuracy in their run data, even in the most challenging environments.
  • Native running power: When using a Running Dynamics Pod or HRM-Pro™ (sold separately), receive real-time metrics of how much power is being exerted on a run, built into the watch – no app required.

Training tools

Offering personalized training and recovery insights, the Forerunner 255 series includes performance monitoring tools to help athletes push the limits.

  • Daily workout suggestions provide an entire week of day-to-day training guidance on what workout is most effective for overall wellness and will adapt based on race plans that are set up using the new race widget.
  • Train for a 5K, 10K or half-marathon using Garmin Coach, free training plans that adapt based on a runner’s goals and performance.
  • Switch up workouts with dozens of built-in sports apps, including triathlon, cycling, pool and open-water swimming, track run and more.
  • Using new indicators such as HRV status, recent exercise history and performance, athletes will gain greater insight into their overall training status – and whether they’re training productively, peaking or strained.
  • Better prepare for a race or training cycle with performance metrics from Garmin Firstbeat Analytics™ like VO2 max, acute load, training status, training effect and more.
  • Stay on pace using PacePro™, a tool that provides grade-adjusted guidance as athletes run a course.
  • Plan and download routes using the course creator in Garmin Connect™, which uses Trendline™ popularity routing to provide the best local paths, or create courses on platforms like Strava and Komoot that will seamlessly sync to the watch.
  • When using a Running Dynamics Pod or HRM-Pro (sold separately), track running dynamics such as cadence, stride length, ground contact time and more.

Health and wellness insights

The Forerunner 255 series is designed to track overall well-being 24/7. Wrist-based Pulse Ox 3 monitors blood oxygen saturation levels to provide a clearer picture of sleep while Body Battery™ shows current energy levels to help athletes find the best times for activity and rest. Every morning, users will receive a personalized score for their sleep quality and can view their different sleep stages as well as heart rate, stress, Pulse Ox and respiration data. What’s more, women can use the women’s health tracking app to track their pregnancy and adjust their training to plan for upcoming races based on where they are in their menstrual cycle.

Connected features

Packed with connected features, the Forerunner 255 series lets users get the most out of their smartwatch. Directly from the wrist, users can receive text messages and view social media updates, emails and more. Whether working out alone or with friends, built-in safety and tracking features include incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack to let loved ones follow along on a run or ride. 4 Following a workout, the Forerunner 255 series will automatically upload activities to Garmin Connect, a no-cost, subscription-free platform where athletes can view all of their health and fitness data, connect and compete with friends, sign up for challenges and more. What’s more, the Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music can store up to 500 songs right on the watch, including playlists from Spotify ®, Amazon Music and Deezer (premium subscription may be required) from the athlete’s Apple ® or Android™ smartphone, and can connect to their wireless headphones for phone-free listening.

Available now, the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255S come in fun new colors – including tidal blue and light pink – and have a suggested retail price of $349.99. The Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music are also available now in black or whitestone and have a suggested retail price of $399.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx ® and Firstbeat Analytics. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminrunning on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 The data and information provided by these devices is intended to be a close estimation of your activity and metrics tracked, but may not be precisely accurate

2View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information

3 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox is not available in all countries.

4 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Forerunner and Tacx are registered trademarks and Garmin Connect, Trendline, Pace Pro, Garmin Pay, Firstbeat Analytics and Body Battery are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005012/en/

CONTACT: Stephanie Schultz

913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KANSAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SPORTS TECHNOLOGY RUNNING MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE

SOURCE: Garmin International, Inc.

PUB: 06/01/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 06/01/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Wireless Earbuds and Bluetooth Headphones for Making Calls

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement. When buying a pair of headphones, sound and comfort are arguably the most important factors to consider before picking a pair. But with work from home in its prime, a headset for making phone calls has become a key feature to consider.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto E32s smartphone launched in India

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in India, the Motorola Moto E32s, the handset launched in Europe last month. The new Motorola Moto E32s will retail for INR 9,299 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate, it will be available to buy from the 2nd of June. As...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garmin Ltd#Health And Fitness#Amazon Music#International Inc#Grmn#Forerunner#Gps
NBC News

Our favorite new products from Lululemon, Dyson, Garmin and Ninja

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. This story is part of Select's New &...
SHOPPING
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

AGM releases best thermal camera smartphone yet!

Advertorial by AGM: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. AGM is a phone manufacturer that absolutely specializes in rugged devices, good for professionals that work in more demanding conditions and hikers or extreme sports fans that need a device, which can weather hard conditions.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Why Samsung Is Being Sued Over A Fundamental Android Feature

Samsung is at the heart of a patent-related legal fiasco that covers an Android OS technology capable of predicting how long the battery will last before a device turns off. Filed by a patent licensing company named K. Mizra LLC, the legal argument submitted before the Dusseldorf Regional Court claims that Samsung infringed on a patent covering battery runtime prediction on its phones running a younger version of Android.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Guitar World Magazine

Yamaha Revstar RSE20, RSS20, RSS02T and RSP02T review

One of the sales slogans of the original Revstars was ‘Just Different Enough’, and that’s not been forgotten on these second-generation models. They’re not trying to be ‘better’ versions of a classic design. Instead, they are very much their own thing, underpinned by excellent build quality with a unique feature set.
CARS
Digital Trends

Smartwatches are now more popular than fitness bands

While fitness bands have sold in greater numbers than smartwatches in the past, recent research shows things are changing. Counterpoint Research’s latest report shows the global smartwatch market grew by 13% year-over-year (YoY) during the first three months of 2022, yet according to a Canalys report, during the same period of time fitness band shipments fell by 37%.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Daily deals June 4: $399 Gen 4 iPad Air, half-price Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $83 Ruko Robot, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Alongside the iPad mini and iPad Air, Saturday's bestdeals include a $95 Eufy video doorbell, an $897 Samsung 70-inch 4K TV, $80 for ADATA's 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Ugreen HiTune T3 earbuds provide up to 25 dB noise cancelation and 24 hours of playback

Hear the lyrics and feel the bass in every song with the Ugreen HiTune T3 wireless earbuds. With up to 25 dB noise cancelation, these in-ear headphones cut through background noise. This is perfect for taking calls to ensure that your voice is extracted from any noise around you. Moreover, these wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of playback, and the case has a 400-mAh battery. The Ugreen HiTune T3 also uses Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a 10-meter range from your connected device. So you can wear them at the gym or in the office without any restrictions. In fact, they have an IPX5 waterproof rating to withstand rain droplets and sweat. Finally, these buds are available in black or white.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Every Apple Watch Band Compared

One of the best parts of the Apple Watch experience is the huge variety of bands available from Apple. From classy to sporty and everything in between, Apple offers an option for pretty much everyone. We’re helping you decide how to pick the best Apple Watch band for you.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Save $69 on Apple AirPods Pro Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

While Amazon Prime Day 2022 isn't here yet, Amazon dropped tons of deals across categories ahead of the retailer's biggest shopping day. These Amazon deals include unreal discounts on headphones including Apple Airpods, which we'll all need during our summer travel. Now that warmer weather is here, we're planning our...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy