FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A Merced family is trying to get a stuffed animal back to its rightful owner. Martha Haacke Kelly says her daughter found the toy at the Fresno airport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29th. Lost and Found was closed at the time, and workers at the airport said they would just throw the bear away.

FRESNO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO