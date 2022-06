YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the end the fourth Kyle Mueller Memorial Classic look a lot like the third last year. In the semifinals this morning Yankton built a 6-0 lead through three innings and held off a late charger from Sioux Falls East to advance to the championship with a 6-3 victory. In the following semifinal Lincoln Southeast (NE) scored five times in the second to spur a 10-1 win over Sioux Falls West. You can see highlights from those games in our video viewer above.

5 HOURS AGO