Kimballton, IA

Emgarten pitches 1-hit shutout and reaches 700 career K’s in Spartan victory

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Kimballton) For the third time in four starts this season Exira-EHK pitcher Macy Emgarten has fired a shutout. The senior struck out ten batters and allowed just one hit over six innings on Wednesday in a 10-0 win against Glidden-Ralston.

Exira-EHK improves to 4-0 with the victory. Emgarten runs her career strikeout total to 704. The Spartans scored one run in the 1st, two runs in the 4th, four in the 4th, and three more in the 6th. Shay Burmeister posted a pair of hits and scored twice. Mollie Rasmussen had a two run single in the 6th and walked twice. Macy Emgarten went 2/3 with a walk and two RBI. Hannah Nelson drove in two runs with a 5th inning single. Haley Bieker added an RBI hit.

Elizabeth Lloyd had Glidden-Ralston’s only hit with a double in the 4th. The Wildcats fall to 2-2.

Atlantic, IA
