Red Lake Elementary School holds annual Pow Wow on Friday, May 20, 2022 - P8

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day.
One of the nine previously recorded tornadoes ripped through the town of Forada, a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS says it was an EF-2 tornado with speeds topping out at 120 mph.
The resort community on Maple Lake has a population of 135 residents, and county officials said about 75-100 structures were damaged.
On Friday, the NWS added more tornados to the count, one of which tore through Old Wadena at an estimated 130 mph. The twister’s path length was 9.4 miles, lasting...
