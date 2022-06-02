ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Red Lake Elementary School holds annual Pow Wow on Friday, May 20, 2022 - P8

By Michael Barrett
redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Lake Elementary School held...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Man Severely Injures Hand While Falling Off Boat

LAKE VERMILION, Minn. — A father boating with his adult son on Lake Vermilion on Sunday suffered from a severe hand injury as he fell out of his boat. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the father’s hat blew off of his head, and as he tried to grab it he bumped the boat’s motor, causing it to turn and throwing him out of the boat.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities couple killed by falling tree in northern Wisconsin

A couple from the Twin Cities have been identified as the pair killed when a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39 and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Township were killed in the tragedy on Sunday, May 29.
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Killed In Senior Living Apartment Building In Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul say they’re investigating after a man was found dead at a senior living apartment building in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street. Police say someone shot the man, but do not have anyone in custody. They are looking for surveillance video and do not believe the shooting to be random. It’s the 19th homicide in the city so far this year. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
DAYTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lake, MN
Education
City
Red Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Bring Me The News

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota offering additional free at home COVID-19 tests

(St. Paul, MN) -- New COVID-19 testing options are available to Minnesotans. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that residents can place a second free online order for at-home tests. Walz is urging Minnesotans to test before gatherings or group events if they have symptoms. The Minnesota Department of Health reported...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
willmarradio.com

Minnesota gas prices at record high

(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NWS: 13 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The National Weather Service says 13 tornadoes hit Minnesota during a devastating storm on Memorial Day. One of the nine previously recorded tornadoes ripped through the town of Forada, a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS says it was an EF-2 tornado with speeds topping out at 120 mph. The resort community on Maple Lake has a population of 135 residents, and county officials said about 75-100 structures were damaged. On Friday, the NWS added more tornados to the count, one of which tore through Old Wadena at an estimated 130 mph. The twister’s path length was 9.4 miles, lasting...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WDIO-TV

New all-time record set for Rainy Lake water level

Early Friday morning, the Rainy Lake water level rose higher than the 1950 record of 1112.95 feet, measured at Bear Pass and Fort Frances. After going down briefly, Rainy Lake officially surpassed the record level Friday afternoon. The water is expected to continue rising through at least mid-June. If there is normal to above-normal precipitation in June, the water could rise even longer.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
KIMT

State giving nearly $3 million to Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families First in Rochester will share in nearly $3 million in state grants to support community child care providers. The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute $2.9 million to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy