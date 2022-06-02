ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

Trent Brandell's hitting, pitching, fielding all shine in DeWitt's win over Portland in Diamond Classic

By Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

Trent Brandell’s fingerprints were all over Wednesday night’s Diamond Classic semifinal game against Portland.

It’s hard to pick one play that stands out above the other. But let’s go through his role in DeWitt’s 3-0 victory at Kircher Municipal Park.

First, the DeWitt senior started the game with a single and scored the first of the Panthers’ three first-inning runs on a Bryce Debri single.

Second, Brandell was DeWitt’s starting pitcher and threw five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out five in picking up the win.

Third, Brandell’s fieldwork from the mound stood out more than anything else. The lefty:

  • Picked Portland’s leadoff hitter off first base after walking him in the first inning
  • Made a diving catch on an attempted sacrifice bunt in the second inning, then doubled a Portland runner off second when the Raiders had two on and nobody out
  • Threw out a runner attempting to take second on a wild pitch after it caromed off catcher Debri’s chest protector and flew right back to him in the fourth inning
  • Threw out the lead runner on an attempted sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning

“I felt like we all did pretty good,” Brandell said. “I know my teammates were giving all their effort to make plays so I figured I’d do the same for them, try to make as many plays as I could.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4VsR_0fxoZeAe00

Brandell’s all-around performance even surprised DeWitt’s coaching staff.

“I was talking to our coaches — a lot of baseball experience over there — and not any of us have ever seen that in our lifetimes,” said DeWitt coach Alan Shankel. “That was unbelievable.

“He was a battler. Having an athlete like that on the mound, the catch over on the third-base line was enormous. He’s tough to hit when he throws strikes.”

DeWitt got its other two first-inning runs on a Bo Donaldson RBI that scored Debri and an AJ Alicea RBI single that plated Ohlen Bond.

Brandell, Brandon Beckner, Debri and Alicea had two hits apiece, accounting for all eight Panther hits on the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odCtZ_0fxoZeAe00

Brandell, Bond and Sean Page combined for a four-hit shutout.

“My curveball was nice. I had my shortstop and second baseman in my ear all game, encouraging me,” Brandell said. “I just tried to stay focused.”

Portland had its chances. The Raiders put on two runners in the sixth, and in the seventh had two on with nobody out before hitting into a double play.

“It felt like we had (more) chances,” Shankel said. “They did, too. Just a few more plays we were able to make. We were fortunate to hold, three-up."

DeWitt will take on St. Johns for the championship at 7 p.m. Monday.

What made Wednesday's win a little more interesting is that this was DeWitt’s second win of the day. Before making the trip to Municipal, the Panthers played at East Lansing to finish a postponed game from earlier this season that was tied 5-5 after five innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctY5A_0fxoZeAe00

DeWitt went on to win, 7-5, and the Panthers now sit with a 20-9 record.

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Trent Brandell's hitting, pitching, fielding all shine in DeWitt's win over Portland in Diamond Classic

Comments / 2

