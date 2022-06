A mass shooting occurred late Saturday evening on Philadelphia’s busy South Street, leaving three people dead and 11 wounded. Gunshots were fired around 11:30 p.m. at Second and Front streets in the city’s Queen Village neighborhood. Multiple shooters were seen firing into a crowd gathered on the street, where many bars, restaurants, and retail stores are located. On a typical summer night, hundreds gather on this famous street. The havoc caused by the shooting stretched for several blocks, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

