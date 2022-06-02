ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Amber Heard Plans To Appeal Verdict In Johnny Depp Defamation Lawsuit

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoQ2Z_0fxoXLfN00

Amber Heard plans to appeal the verdict in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against her, a representative of the actor confirmed to HuffPost .

A jury in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday ruled that Heard intentionally and maliciously defamed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in a 2018 Washington Post opinion article in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp was awarded $15 million in total damages, which Judge Penney Azcarate reduced to just over $10 million in line with the state’s cap. Depp sued for $50 million over the 2018 article.

The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. She testified that she was physically and sexually assaulted by Depp more than a dozen times. Depp claimed that she had made up the abuse allegations and that she was the one who physically attacked him. Both actors claim their careers have been destroyed by the other.

EW first reported Wednesday that Heard plans to appeal the verdict. After the decision was handed down, the actor said in a statement her disappointment was “beyond words,” describing the verdict as a “setback” for women “to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she said.

In his own statement, Depp said he was “humbled” by the decision. “Six years later, the jury gave me my life back,” he said.

Heard has publicly alleged since 2016 that Depp physically abused her during their relationship, which began after they met on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.” They married in 2015, but just 15 months later, Heard filed for divorce and for a temporary restraining order, citing domestic abuse.

Sara Boboltz contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Kate Moss' Testimony Disputing Staircase Incident In Johnny Depp's Defense

Amber Heard has broken her silence on Kate Moss' testimony in Johnny Depp's favor. For those few readers who aren't tuned in to every second of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's $50 million defamation trial against his ex- wife, Moss gave a brief live testimony via video on Wednesday, May 25, to deny Heard's claim that her ex once pushed her down a flight of stairs, a rumor the defendant brought up in trial.Heard, 36, returned to the stand the following day where she was questioned by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who asked during cross-examination: "You didn't expect Ms....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Fans Berating Daughter Lily-Rose Amid Amber Heard Trial — Find Out Why!

Johnny Depp's fans have been throwing their support behind the A-lister since the start of his headline making trial against his ex-wife — and they're wondering why his daughter isn't doing the same.Apart from trolling Amber Heard for her confusing testimony and taking over the #IStandWithAmberHeard, Johnny's fans seemed to take it one step too far when they went after Lily-Rose Depp for not publicly backing her dad.The 22-year-old model hasn't posted on social media since before the defamation trial began weeks ago, and according to Johnny's fans, her lack of posts supporting her dad is unacceptable. “You post your...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make jurors an ‘accomplice’ to his abuse

Amber Heard’s attorney has told jurors that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make them an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, as the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation neared a dramatic close on Friday morning.Attorney Benjamin Rottenborn delivered closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where he warned that Mr Depp’s argument that he was not abusive to Ms Heard sends a “message” to survivors of domestic abuse everywhere.“In trying to convince you that Mr Depp has carried his burden of proof in proving that he was never abusive to Amber on even...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Domestic Violence#Washington Post
OK! Magazine

Naomi Campbell Reacts To Kate Moss Taking Stand For Johnny Depp Testimony

Naomi Campbell is backing Kate Moss. The British supermodel, 52, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday May 25, after her stunning pal, 48, gave her testimony on behalf of Johnny Depp amid his ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote alongside a screenshot of a story recapping Moss' statements in court, in which she denied Heard's claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship back in the '90s.CASE CRUMBLES? SOCIAL MEDIA IN OVERDRIVE AS JOHNNY DEPP PAL RELEASES NEW...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Amber Heard?

Amber Heard, is an American actor, model and activist who is making more headlines from her messy divorce from Johnny Depp than she has for her films. She is most known for playing warrior princess...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Johnny Depp mouths ‘wow’ as Amber Heard team questions officer about her 2009 domestic violence arrest

Johnny Depp mouthed the word “wow” during the cross-examination of airport security worker who testified to a 2009 domestic violence "altercation" involving Amber Heard.Testifying as a witness for Mr Depp in his multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against Ms Heard at the Fairfax County court in Virginia on Wednesday, Beverly Leonard told the court that she met the Aquaman actor at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington state during her time working there. Ms Leonard said she was in the baggage claim area when she “observed [Heard] with a travelling companion” and that “they got into an altercation where Ms...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

How 'Broke' Johnny Depp Blew $1.1 Billion On Private Jets, Island Hideaway, Booze, 40 Aides & Even A Failed Record Label

Johnny Depp's career has gotten bigger and bigger over the years, and though he is one of the richest actors in showbiz — at one point, he was worth $1.2 billion — he apparently threw all of his money away on private jets, alcohol and island hideaways. “Some estimates have Johnny’s worth over his lifetime being as much as $1.1 billion over his amazing career, and it’s eye-watering how he has very little left,” a source told OK!.AMBER HEARD CRIES IN COURT AS JOHNNY DEPP'S OLD TEXT MESSAGES REVEAL HE HAS 'NO MERCY' FOR THE ACTRESSIn 2017, the Hollywood star,...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy