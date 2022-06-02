ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Some in Uvalde community struggling with shooting aftermath

By Zack Hedrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week after the Uvalde school tragedy and many in the community are trying to process what happened while dealing with a wide range of emotions. All over Uvalde, you'll see signs reading ‘Uvalde Strong.’. They’re tributes to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb...

Breweries, concert benefits community of Uvalde

As the community of Uvalde continues to heal and grieve, organizations and businesses across Texas are coming together to support in anyway possible. In Bandera, Texas the Bandera Brewery put out a request to breweries and businesses for an event that would benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Co-founder and...
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Memorial service information for Uvalde school tragedy victims

UVALDE, Texas - Funeral services continue this week for victims that died during the Uvalde school tragedy. Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary is holding visitation for Makenna Lee Elrod on Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Makenna’s life will be celebrated on Saturday June...
UVALDE, TX
Lei of Aloha for World Peace pays tribute to Uvalde victims

UVALDE - It has been 11 days since the tragic school shooting in Uvalde and people continue to show their support from all over the world. News 4 / Fox San Antonio’s Chelsea Torres spoke to a group that traveled over 3,600 miles just to offer their gift to the people of Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
9-year-old Uvalde shooting victim discharged from hospital

A 9-year-old girl who was injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last month has been discharged from the hospital. University Health System in San Antonio also reported the status of two other Uvalde patients. A 66-year-old woman is in good condition and a 10-year-old girl is in serious condition.
UVALDE, TX
In Uvalde, where a police chief is in hiding, grief gives way to calls for accountability

UVALDE — Everyone in town is waiting to hear from Pete Arredondo. As chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, it was his call to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers on scene to immediately charge the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The chief of the state police later said this was the “wrong decision, period.”
UVALDE, TX
Speaker Phelan establishes committee to investigate Robb Elementary mass shooting

AUSTIN — From House Speaker Dade Phelan:. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont today established the Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting to conduct an examination into the circumstances surrounding the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “The fact we still do not have an...
UVALDE, TX
Woman recovering after being kidnapped and not fed for several days

ATASCOSA COUNTY - A woman is recovering Saturday after she says she was kidnapped and kept at a south Bexar County home for several days. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the 45-year-old woman was able to escape from a home on Briggs road near I-35 and call for help at a neighbors house.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
