SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco jewelry designer and shop owner says she's closing her business after three burglaries in less than a year, with the most recent burglary happening in the last week. Meg Shackleton turned a college hobby into a successful business. For the last decade, she has run Margaret Elizabeth with its own SF store to showcase her jewelry designs on Chestnut Street. She says she's done trying to stay open and stay safe in the city. "It's really been the last year, year and half where the crime has really, really ticked up," explained Shackleton. "It's just so...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO