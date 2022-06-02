NMAA signs off on powerlifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school athletes competing as powerlifters got good news Wednesday. The New Mexico Activities Association board of directors voted in favor of a proposal to sanction powerlifting as an activity in 2022-2023.

Story continues below

Powerlifting will become an NMAA sanctioned sport in 2023-2024. Powerlifting has been a part of the high school scene for a couple of years. The Rio Rancho Rams won the last two statewide competitions in boys action. Lovington won the girls Class 5A title this past year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.