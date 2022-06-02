ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NMAA signs off on powerlifting

By Van Tate
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school athletes competing as powerlifters got good news Wednesday. The New Mexico Activities Association board of directors voted in favor of a proposal to sanction powerlifting as an activity in 2022-2023.

Powerlifting will become an NMAA sanctioned sport in 2023-2024. Powerlifting has been a part of the high school scene for a couple of years. The Rio Rancho Rams won the last two statewide competitions in boys action. Lovington won the girls Class 5A title this past year.

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque fighter to make bare knuckle debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “The Magician” is taking off the gloves. Bare Knuckle FC announced on Friday that Albuquerque native John Dodson will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on August 27th at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Dodson is making the switch to base knuckle fighting following a mixed martial arts career that spanned […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival is celebrating everything Scottish and Irish at Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend. The two-day event features animals, exhibits, and some tasty treats. It also includes the Highland Games, featuring a hammer throw, Braemar stones – which is like a suped-up shot put, and the sheaf toss, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Isotopes hosting adaptive skills camp for kids with special needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are hosting a day of fun on the diamond for local kids with special needs. The team is hosting an adaptive skills clinic for children with physical or intellectual disabilities, ages 5-15. Registration is free and lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A. It’s all happening from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia grad wins national baseball title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Sandia High School and UNM pitcher Drew Gillespie is a national champion. The former Matador and Lobo spent the last two seasons with NAIA school Southeastern. The Fire went on to have a sensational season in 2022 and made it to the NAIA championship on Friday. Gillespie got the start on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
