Stearns County, MN

Mergen Drops Out of Commissioner’s Race; Special Filing Period Called

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

(KNSI) – Political races are set for November’s general election in most cases. Some will require an August primary to whittle candidates down. Only one is still changing. A surprise withdrawal by incumbent Jeff...

knsiradio.com

willmarradio.com

Stearns County alters their NO WAKE restrictions

(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says water levels throughout Stearns County have continued to drop. However, there are still some area lakes that are experiencing high water conditions. Therefore, the current Emergency NO WAKE on the entire water surface for the Sauk River Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is still in effect. Stearns County Ord. 534 for Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, and Caroline Lake is also still in effect. This Ord. creates a NO WAKE zone within 300 feet of shore on Grass, Clearwater, Augusta and Caroline. Several other lakes have been moved to the Requested No Wake restriction. Those lakes are Koronis, Rice, Browns, Two Rivers, and Lake Maria and Louisa in southeast Stearns County. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka asks for the public's assistance in following these restrictions and requests. Please “Own Your Wake” and be mindful of water conditions and the potential for items hidden by high water levels. Water levels are inspected each Thursday.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case

State Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis misled Senate Democratic leaders about his relationship with a man recently convicted of perjury, according to two DFL sources with knowledge of the conversations. Fateh’s brother-in-law and 2020 campaign volunteer Muse Mohamud Mohamed was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury last month, in a case stemming from a federal investigation into ballot fraud during the DFL 2020 primary.  The post Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Orrock Township - Ordinance No. 0-20220525

The Town Board for the Town of Orrock, Sherburne County, Minnesota, hereby ordains:. Ordinance No. 0-20121114-1 adopted November 14, 2012, an ordinance regulating mailbox post installation is hereby repealed in its entirety. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication. Approved and...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Highway 23 ‘North Gap’ Project Update from Paynesville to Richmond

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an update on a major construction project on Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond. The project is called the ‘North Gap’ and beginning Monday, June 6 a detour of County Road 43 begins. The road will be closed from just north of Fellows Road to Highway 22 as workers replace a culvert.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Seniors prime target of weaker COVID-19 wave in Minnesota

When COVID-19 finally found its way to Worketu Gigesa - after two years of her family protecting her - the infection hit her hard. The 97-year-old was admitted to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis this week, despite the circulating strains of coronavirus appearing to cause less severe illness than earlier versions in the pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Election Local
willmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota DNR Has Helpful Advice for Dealing with Storm-Damaged Trees

Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
MINNESOTA STATE
stevenscountytimes.com

City of Morris is cleaning up and making plans after the big storm

“We are getting it figured out,” is how Morris City Manager Blaine Hill described the aftermath of a major storm on May 12. “The storm response was awesome, which is the number one thing that we plan for.”. Hill brought up the storm and resulting damage at the...
MORRIS, MN
