WellAir Appoints New CFO JJ Littrell

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
JJ Littrell - WellAir CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--

WellAir, a leading indoor air disinfection and purification solutions provider, today announced that JJ Littrell has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Ms. Littrell has been working closely with the chief executive officer, Kari Dixon, as vice president of accounting, driving rigor and lean management across the Company.

JJ Littrell - WellAir CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Company’s continued financial strength is essential to WellAir’s ability to deliver on our purpose, creating solutions that make the indoor world cleaner and safer,” said Kari Dixon, CEO. “JJ brings a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. She is a high-impact executive who possesses a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership qualities. She will be a strong partner as we execute our sustainable, long-term growth plan.”

At WellAir, Ms. Littrell will have a central role in defining the financial strategies to drive growth and shaping the ongoing transformation across the enterprise while overseeing every aspect of the Company’s financial management. She will be responsible for all corporate finance functions, including audit, treasury, tax, insurance, operations planning and analysis (OP&A), corporate controllership, and business finance and analytics.

Prior to joining WellAir as the Vice President of Accounting, Ms. Littrell served as the firmwide leader of the Accounting Advisory practice for Elliott Davis, a top 50 accounting and consulting firm. In this role, she was responsible for strategic planning and initiatives for the 80-person group and served as a business consultant to dozens of small to mid-sized businesses, primarily in the healthcare space. At Elliott Davis, Ms. Littrell spearheaded transformational change improving customer experience, work quality and profit margin.

She also served in a controller role for Starwood Hotels and Resorts, which included financial statement preparation for the largest hotel in North Carolina, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance testing and documentation, and traveling through the region to support hotels to implement best practices in compliance and financial reporting.

“We are living at a time of unprecedented scientific advancement and WellAir is a company that is unparalleled in its ambition to address a global problem, unhealthy indoor air. I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to this mission by leveraging all my years of finance and business experience to play a role in helping deliver groundbreaking technologies while working alongside a high-performing team that has been built for growth,” said Ms. Littrell.

About WellAir

WellAir’s mission is to make the indoor world cleaner and safer. Our broad range of clean air and surface products are scientifically proven to safeguard how we work, live and play. WellAir, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading provider of infection control solutions. The group operates through its core business brands, Novaerus, Plasma Air, and NuvaWave.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

