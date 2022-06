Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued crypto company Gemini Trust Company for “making false or misleading statements of material facts or omitting to state material facts to the CFTC in connection with the self-certification of a [bitcoin (BTC)] futures product.” They state that “certain statements and information conveyed or omitted by Gemini were false or misleading [regarding] whether the proposed Bitcoin Futures Contract would be readily susceptible to manipulation.”

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO