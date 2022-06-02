ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stan’s Donuts Expanding to New Uptown Location Next Year

By Joey Reams
Los Angeles’ famous Stan’s Donuts is opening a new location in Uptown , located at 4611 N. Broadway.

The company’s 17th Chicago location will move into the ground floor of Platform 4611 , an apartment complex currently under construction. Stan’s Donuts will be the first retailer to move into the building, expected to open in Spring 2023 . There are four other retail spaces available, according to a property listing . The 12,000 square-foot of ground-floor retail will sit beneath a nine-story apartment complex, expected to welcome residents in late 2022 or early 2023.

Stan’s Donuts was founded in Los Angeles in 1963 by Stan Berman . Soon after, Rich Labriola of Labriola Baking Company bought into the company and opened his first Chicago location in 2014. Now, Labriota has 12 Chicago locations, including another Uptown location at 3300 N. Broadway. All locations of Stan’s Donuts & Coffee in the Chicago area serve a vast array of freshly made donuts, excellent coffee, and whimsical experiences to a passionate community of donut lovers.

Whether you’re getting these donuts from Los Angeles or Chicago, watch out for the company’s specials, which occur on special dates throughout the year. The company’s last big promotion was $2 donuts on 2/22/22, with all dozen orders only $22. Stan’s Donuts takes pride in recognizing local culture as well, offering Paczki around Fat Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vi063_0fxoPkFk00
Photo: Official


