Caught on Tape: Burglary of Tommy D's Restaurant

By Shawndrea Thomas
 4 days ago
Just after 3 am on Sunday morning Tommy D’s owner Tommy Silverio says someone busted out the windows of Tommy’s Chicago style sandwich shop at East 22nd St. and Pantano, leaving over $8,000 worth of damage behind. The location was previously known as Kenny D’s.

"We were having some coffee in Patagonia, taking a much-needed break and we got a call about the alarms going off. We had a break-in; someone came in the middle of the night and threw a rock through our window. They rifled through our front counter area and made their way through to the back. They kicked in the doors and walls. They tried to break in through the front and kicked in the door as well, it’s almost off the hinges, so we have to repair that,” Silverio

Tommy D’s isn’t the only business at Parkview Place that the thief tried to hit. Desert Bloom dispensary next door caught the hooded burglar on tape. The burglar spent over 40 minutes trying to break into a back door of the dispensary with no luck. Now Tommy and his neighbors are making changes to security.

"Our whole strip was affected; they just went down the line. We’ve got our cameras in place, and they’ve got security guards out there," Silverio said.

Tommy also offered up his thoughts to the unknown burglar.

"Our food is really that good, so to whomever it was that broke into our place, you can come back during normal business hours and try the door and we’ll serve you the amazing food like everybody else,” Silverio said.

Tucson police are investigating the burglary and so far, there are no suspects in the case. If you have any information call 88-CRIME.

Shawndrea Thomas is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9 . Shawndrea is living her dream as a journalist who’s passionate about making a difference. Share your story ideas and important issues with Shawndrea by emailing shawndrea.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

