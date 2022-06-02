Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old last seen in San Fernando Valley

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing 82-year-old man last seen in the San Fernando Valley.

Jose Rivera Lopez was last seen near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards at around 3:30 p.m.

According to CHP, he's believed to be "at risk" and in danger.

Lopez, who officials believe is likely on foot, was last seen wearing a brown jacket with black pants and black boots. He was also spotted wearing a grey baseball cap.

He's reportedly 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Lopez was posted on Twitter by CHP.

If you see Lopez, you're asked to contact your local authorities immediately.