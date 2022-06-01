PureTech to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

PureTech’s Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Business, Legal & Operating Officer, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9:30am EDT. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Business, Legal & Operating Officer, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9:30am EDT. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders.

This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s Founded Entities, is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech’s most recently filed Annual Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

