PureTech to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

 3 days ago
PureTech’s Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Business, Legal & Operating Officer, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9:30am EDT. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Business, Legal & Operating Officer, and Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9:30am EDT. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders.

This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s Founded Entities, is comprised of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech’s most recently filed Annual Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on unique insights in immunology and drug development.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation those related to our upcoming presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference and our future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks, uncertainties and other important factors described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and in our other regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the Company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

