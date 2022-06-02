ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Feminists’ Deafening Silence on Amber Heard

By Kyndall Cunningham
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a highly publicized seven-week-long trial, a jury found Aquaman actress Amber Heard guilty of defamation against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, on Wednesday for a Washington Post op-ed in which she discussed her experiences with domestic abuse. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages ($10.35 million given the state’s punitive...

www.thedailybeast.com

ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Trial: Industry Expert Claims Jason Momoa Fought to Keep Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard allegedly has Jason Momoa to thank for keeping her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, according to industry expert Kathryn Arnold. Arnold testified in court on Monday during day 20 of Johnny Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife, where she claimed that Heard's role had been diminished in the second Aquaman movie, and testified that this usually wouldn't be the case if an actress was a success in the first film.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Amber Heard?

Amber Heard, is an American actor, model and activist who is making more headlines from her messy divorce from Johnny Depp than she has for her films. She is most known for playing warrior princess...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

﻿Johnny Depp Breaks Silence After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Watch: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED. Johnny Depp is speaking out after winning his dramatic legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, was not in attendance at the Virginia courthouse on June 1 due to work obligations when, after 13 hours of deliberations, the jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp. However, from across the pond in the U.K., Depp thanked the jury in a statement issued by his spokesperson, sharing that they "gave me my life back."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Faces Backlash From Hollywood Execs After Defamation Trial

Amber Heard may not find it easy to slip back into her life as an actress after losing her defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress — who testified her role in the sequel was cut down to mere minutes — was found liable for defamation against the Fantastic Beasts actor and ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after penning an op-ed for The Washington Post labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence.Now, as Heard seemingly drowns in legal fees, whispers around Tinseltown are saying Hollywood producers...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard pushes back at Johnny Depp lawyer’s claim she failed to support his sobriety

Amber Heard has pushed back on claims made by Johnny Depp’s legal team that she failed to support her ex-husband’s sobriety by sometimes drinking and taking drugs in his company.The court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday morning listened to an intense back and forth between the Aquaman actress and attorney Camille Vasquez as Mr Depp’s team sought to tear holes in Ms Heard’s testimony.Ms Vasquez questioned why Ms Heard did not stop drinking wine or taking drugs in front of her husband who she has claimed was an addict.“You’ve testified repeatedly that you were concerned ahout Mr Depp’s substance abuse...
CELEBRITIES
coinquora.com

Johnny Depp’s NFTs Skyrocket After Defamation Trial Victory

Johnny Depp’s ETH-based NFTs saw a price surge after the actor won the defamation case against his ex-wife. 212 NFTs sold the day after Depp’s trial win. The NFTs titled ‘Never Fear Truth’ is inspired by his ‘Friends and Heroes’. After the verdict of...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Pirateship docks outside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial courthouse

The pirate's life has followed Johnny Depp to the courthouse in Fairfax County, Va. On Tuesday, a flatbed truck decked out as a Pirates of the Caribbean ship anchored down by the building's front entrance as the jury deliberates inside. The makeshift pirate ship is just the latest oddity to appear outside the courthouse, where large crowds of diehard Depp supporters (and some alpacas) have gathered to show their support.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The Depp-Heard Verdict Shattered the Greatest Myth About TikTok, Once and for All

The night of the verdict in the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard trial, I went out for a drink with a friend. Over a cocktail, we sighed heavily. It was a birthday celebration, so we tried to talk about cheerier things, but the conversation kept drifting back to the trial. She defamed him? His lawyers also defamed her? But a British court already ruled a newspaper could print that Depp abused her? What does this mean for Evan Rachel Wood? What does this mean for average people, our friends, ourselves, who experience abuse?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
deseret.com

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard respond to the trial verdict. So does the internet

A jury has found both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp liable for defamation at the end of a six week trial. Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote where she alluded that Depp abused her, although his name doesn’t appear in the article. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp, as I reported previously for the Deseret News.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Author Joyce Maynard Reveals Why She ‘Couldn’t Turn Off’ Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Trial

Click here to read the full article. In an essay for OprahDaily.com, author Joyce Maynard has revealed her fascination with the just-concluded defamation trail of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Her surprising conclusion: someone abused Heard. Just not Depp. Maynard knows about tempestuous relationships. She released a 1998 memoir, At Home in the World, detailing her abusive live-in situation with iconic Catcher in the Rye author J.D. Salinger. She was villified for writing about the notoriously private Salinger, and accused of trying to vengefully destroy him, much as Heard was portrayed. Given that background, Maynard came into the trial coverage with her...
NFL

