ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Fake yoga teacher posed as instructor to allegedly sexually assault women in brazen daytime attacks

Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Queensland man will face court after he posed as a yoga instructor to allegedly sexually assault women as police launch a public appeal for more potential victims.

Police allege the 28-year-old man entered a yoga and pilates studio on Carl Court in the Mackay suburb of Rural View on April 21 and claimed to be an instructor.

He then, 'under the guise of pretending to instruct them in some yoga poses', allegedly sexually assaulted two women, both aged in their 20s, police said.

A further investigation found the man also allegedly assaulted other women in public spaces over the past five months, including at nearby parks and beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJF9M_0fxoKskR00
The man posed as a yoga instructor before allegedly sexually assaulting two women (stock image)

In a public appeal on Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said the alleged assaults occurred during 'daylight hours' and in public with officers taking the reports 'very seriously'.

'We have received a number of reports from women and also through third hand information that suggests there have been other women,' Mr Eaton said.

'We believe that person has approached women stating that he was a yoga instructor or could show them fitness movements and in the course of that they have been (allegedly) sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched.'

Police did not confirm the ages of the women assaulted but said the victims were aged in their 20s and older.

While there is no established link between between the alleged fitness studio assault and former incidents, police are 'keeping an open mind' in their investigation.

The Bucasia man was arrested on April 19 and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The alleged offender was released on bail and will face Mackay Magistrates Court on June 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ptku_0fxoKskR00
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton (pictured) said the alleged assaults are a 'matter of concern' and police are urging anyone with information to come forward

Information gathered by detectives suggests that all the offences have occurred in the Northern Beaches region in Queensland.

Police are urging anyone who may have been assaulted or witnessed inappropriate behaviour within the Northern Beaches area to come forward.

'We would very much encourage any of those women to come forward and contact police,' Mr Eaton said.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP2200910632.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Uvalde elementary school teacher says she's traumatized after cops wrongly claimed that she'd propped the door open allowing the gunman, 18, inside where he slaughtered 21

An Uvalde elementary school teacher says she was traumatized and 'heartbroken' after police wrongly implied she enabled mass shooter Salvador Rolando Ramos to enter the school by leaving a door propped open. Police initially claimed Ramos had been able to enter Robb Elementary School, where he massacred 19 children and...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Fitness#Beaches#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Carl Court
The Independent

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered after learning of alleged killer’s affair, court filing reveals

The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...
FORT HOOD, TX
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Man snatched boy, 4, and carried him off towards Iceland store' before his desperate mother chased him down and grabbed him back - as police appeal for CCTV and witnesses

A man reportedly snatched a four-year-old boy on a high street in Liverpool who was out shopping with his mother. Police received reports that the young boy was grabbed after he and his mother were approached outside Top Class Shoe Repairs on Walton Vale road on Tuesday 10 May at around 12.45pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Yoga
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Grandmother, 80, shot dead at New Orleans high school graduation just moments after her grandson walked across stage: Police say two women were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting

An 80-year-old woman was shot dead by a stray bullet just moments after watching her grandson receive his high school diploma. Augustine Greenwood, 80, was walking from Xavier University's Convocation Center in New Orleans -where Morris Jeff High School was holding its graduation ceremony - back to her family's car at around 11.45am Tuesday, when she was struck by a stray bullet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

New details on the death of 8-year-old Amaria Osby, her mother is charged with murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the mother who, police said, admitted murdering her eight-year-old daughter in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood last week.CBS 2 was first to tell you about a recent visit to the home by the state's child welfare agency. CBS 2's Chris Tye has been on this story since the beginning and reports the family was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for five years.Most recently it was a domestic violence investigation that brought them to the home. But one week since the death of 8 year old Amaria Osby...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Cop who breath-tested his own wife at crash scene but failed to charge her despite being three times over the limit loses bid to get his job back

A former policeman who failed to charge his wife for drink-driving after testing her at the scene of an accident has failed in his bid to get his job back. Benjamin Shannon, 29, had appealed to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last month after the Assistant Commissioner of Police called for his dismissal last year as a result of the incident.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother reveals gruesome injuries after she says she was beaten by teen girls who wanted to fight her daughter

A Missouri mother has revealed her gruesome injuries after she claims she was attacked by a group of teenage girls who wanted to fight her daughter. Michelle Audo, 48, from Blue Springs east of Kansas City suffered a broken nose, a concussion and black eyes. She told The Kansas City Star that she worries that the girls who attacked won’t be held to account. She told the paper that two girls punched her in her driveway, adding that they’re charged with simple assault and will be prosecuted in “youth court”. A police report said that the case will be...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Gillian Sisley

Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world. With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.
Daily Mail

Chilling CCTV footage shows teen killers chasing ex-England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips' nephew with a knife before stabbing the 16-year-old to death

Horrifying dashcam footage showing the moment two killers chased the nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips before stabbing him to death was today released by police. Rhamero West was chased by a 'pack of wolves' until he was stabbed to death in Old Trafford. Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy