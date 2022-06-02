ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'Top Gun: Maverick' risks China's anger after for keeping Taiwan's flag on the iconic bomber jacket worn by Tom Cruise's character

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZC9m_0fxoKhHg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZN8Rx_0fxoKhHg00
The Japan and Taiwan flags on the jacket were replaced in the 2019 trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick" (right).

Twitter/Taiwan News

  • Taiwanese audiences cheered during a screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" upon seeing the Taiwan flag.
  • The Taiwan and Japan flags were replaced in a 2019 trailer for the film, seemingly to appease China.
  • However, the flags on Maverick's jacket appear to have been restored in the cut screened in Taiwan.

Taiwanese audiences erupted in cheers during an advance screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" following the appearance of the iconic bomber jacket worn by Tom Cruise's titular character.

According to local online media outlet SETN , viewers were "moved, surprised and delighted" upon sighting the Taiwan flag on the jacket and clapped and cheered several times. The flag was absent in a 2019 trailer for the film.

As Insider previously reported , the Taiwan and Japan flags were replaced at the time by other designs bearing similar colors — in what was widely regarded as a move to appease China's censors. However, both flags appear to have been restored in the cut of the film being screened in Taiwan.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is not expected to be released in China, Bloomberg reported, though it did not specify a reason. Including the flags risk angering China, the outlet reported.

Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The jacket first appeared in the original "Top Gun" in 1986. A large patch on its back commemorates a real-life US battleship's tour of Japan, Taiwan, and the Western Pacific. Fittingly, the patch displayed the flags of the US, United Nations, Japan, and Taiwan.

The Taiwanese flag is seen as a symbol of independence and defiance by Beijing, which considers the island to be Chinese territory, per The Guardian . Meanwhile, Japan occupied China during World War II, and the two countries still have bad blood from the fighting seven decades ago, Insider reported .

Per the BBC , Hollywood has been censoring its films to make them more palatable to the lucrative Chinese market.

"Hollywood is now pushing back," Chris Fenton, a former movie executive and author of "Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business," told Bloomberg . "The market is simply not worth the aggravation anymore in attempting to please Chinese censors."

In the US, "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed $160.5 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, making it the biggest Memorial Day opening weekend ever.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Daily Mail

Top Gun fires a warning at China by reinstating Taiwanese flag on Maverick's jacket after its removal for trailer provoked outcry

Top Gun: Maverick has risked angering China by restoring the Taiwanese flag on the back of Tom Cruise's jacket in the new blockbuster. In the original 1986 classic, Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell wears a leather bomber jacket featuring patches on the back, commemorating his father's battleship tours to Japan and Taiwan in 1963 to 1964.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Twitter Taiwan News#Taiwanese#Setn#Bloomberg#Paramount Pictures
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Insider

Insider

441K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy